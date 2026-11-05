Bryson DeChambeau Dealt Unfortunate News After Private $300 Million Meeting

LIV Golf is facing a major turning point after losing its Saudi financial backing and entering bankruptcy proceedings. The league was created to challenge professional golf’s established structure, attracting stars with large contracts and a team-based format.

Bryson DeChambeau has been one of LIV Golf’s most recognizable players, alongside Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith. As the league’s financial situation has worsened, decisions by its leading golfers have become increasingly important to any effort to keep the tour operating.

The latest developments involve discussions between a potential investor and several of LIV’s biggest names.

Bryson DeChambeau Meets BC Partners Credit Head Ted Goldthorpe

Front Office Sports reporter David Rumsey said BC Partners Credit head Ted Goldthorpe met with several leading LIV players in recent days, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith.

One source told Front Office Sports that Goldthorpe met DeChambeau at the golfer’s home in Texas.

The discussions came as BC Partners considered providing $300 million to support LIV’s proposed restructuring and replace the Saudi PIF as its primary financial backer.

The investment was expected to help establish a new version of the league, known as LIV 2.0.

The proposed model would have changed how players were compensated.

Rather than relying on the same structure of guaranteed contracts and large tournament purses, golfers would receive equity in the restructured league.

Around 30 players had signed on for the 2027 season, while another 10 remained undecided.

Several prominent names were among those whose commitments could influence the league’s future.

Goldthorpe’s meetings were part of the effort to secure player support. However, they did not establish that DeChambeau or the other golfers had finalized commitments to LIV 2.0.

LIV Golf Abandons LIV 2.0 After BC Partners Withdraws $300 Million Deal

The investor discussions ultimately failed to produce the agreement needed to keep the restructuring on track.

Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey reported that LIV Golf would wind down its operations rather than proceed with LIV 2.0.

BC Partners Credit withdrew its proposed $300 million financing after the key stakeholders could not agree on terms for a financially sustainable league.

The decision followed the PIF’s April announcement that it would stop funding LIV after the 2026 season.

The Saudi fund had invested more than $5 billion in the league since its launch in 2022. LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September while seeking a restructuring agreement.

David Rumsey Details LIV Golf Lawyer Matthew Williams’ Bankruptcy Court Statement

Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey also reported on the full statement delivered by LIV Golf attorney Matthew J. Williams of Gibson Dunn during Thursday’s bankruptcy hearing.

The six-plus-minute statement, which ran more than 1,000 words, explained why the proposed restructuring could not move forward.

Williams said the parties had been unable to reach an agreement that would make the new league financially viable.

“The debtors were ultimately unable to bring the key parties to a fully consensual arrangement that would have supported a financially viable LIV 2.0 league,” Williams said.

He then clarified the league’s next step: “As a result, the debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan.”

Williams added that the company was “toggling to a value-maximizing wind-down of their business.”

The statement confirmed that LIV was shifting away from its revival plans and toward selling its remaining assets.

The wind-down process is intended to maximize recoveries for creditors.

LIV’s creditors committee is scheduled to meet on November 20, with another bankruptcy hearing set for November 24. The league’s remaining assets will be handled through the bankruptcy process.