Charles Schwab Cup Championship Field Set as Golf Legend Misses Finale for First Time Since 2007

The PGA Tour Champions have narrowed its Charles Schwab Cup Championship field to 36 golfers, with several notable players missing the season-ending tournament at Phoenix Country Club.

Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, Steven Alker and Padraig Harrington headline the qualifiers for the final event of the 2026 season.

Cink enters as the defending Charles Schwab Cup champion after winning both the season-long points title and the championship tournament in 2025.

However, Bernhard Langer, a six-time Charles Schwab Cup winner, will miss the finale after finishing 45th in the standings. It marks the first time since 2007 that Langer will not compete in the season-ending event.

Other notable players who failed to qualify include Henrik Stenson, Michael Block, Angel Cabrera and Justin Leonard.

One golfer who finished inside the top 36 also will not compete because of a suspension.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Field Includes 36 PGA Tour Champions Golfers

The Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the top 72 golfers on the season-long points list.

The field drops to 54 players for the second playoff event before the top 36 advance to the championship at Phoenix Country Club.

According to Golfweek, Stewart Cink leads the 36 qualifiers for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, followed by Zach Johnson, Steven Alker, Padraig Harrington and Retief Goosen.

George McNeill, Boo Weekley, Ernie Els, Rory Sabbatini and Darren Clarke round out the top 10 in the standings.

The remaining qualifiers are Ben Crane, Alex Cejka, Jerry Kelly, Soren Kjeldsen, Y.E. Yang, Scott Hend, Darren Fichardt, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tag Ridings, Richard Green, Tommy Gainey, Freddie Jacobson, Vaughn Taylor, Michael Wright, Cameron Percy, Tim O’Neal, Dicky Pride, Charlie Wi, Stephen Ames, Steve Allan, Ricardo Gonzalez, Vijay Singh, Matt Gogel, Bo Van Pelt, Thongchai Jaidee and David Toms.

Gogel finished 33rd in the standings but remains ineligible to compete because of his suspension.

The tournament will crown both an individual event winner and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup champion.

Three Golfers Make Late Moves Into Charles Schwab Cup Championship Field

Three players entered the second playoff event outside the top 36 but earned enough points to qualify for Phoenix.

Darren Fichardt made the largest jump, moving from 46th to 17th in the standings.

Ricardo Gonzalez climbed from 40th to 31st, while Bo Van Pelt improved from 38th to 34th.

Their moves pushed other golfers out of the championship field.

Mario Tiziani finished 37th, making him the first player outside the qualifying cutoff.

Jason Caron followed in 38th, with Greg Chalmers in 39th, Stenson in 40th and Ryan Armour in 41st.

Matt Gogel Qualifies for Finale but Remains Suspended

Matt Gogel finished 33rd in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, but he will not compete at Phoenix Country Club.

According to Golfweek, the PGA Tour Champions suspended Gogel in August for violating its gambling policy.

His suspension began August 23 and runs through February 22, 2027.

Despite missing the first two playoff events, Gogel accumulated enough points earlier in the season to remain among the top 36.

His suspension prevents him from participating in the championship.

Bernhard Langer Among Notable Golfers Missing Season Finale

Langer is among the most recognizable players who failed to qualify for the championship.

The World Golf Hall of Famer finished 45th in the standings, ending his streak of appearances in the season-ending event that began in 2007.

Langer has won the Charles Schwab Cup six times during his PGA Tour Champions career.

Other players missing the finale include Block, who finished 42nd, Cabrera at 44th and Leonard at 54th.

The championship field will instead feature several players competing for their first season-long title, along with former winners seeking another trophy.

Stewart Cink Looks to Repeat Rare Charles Schwab Cup Achievement

Unlike the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour Champions can crown two different winners at its season-ending tournament.

The golfer who wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship does not automatically claim the season-long points title.

Cink accomplished both in 2025, becoming only the third golfer since 2001 to win the championship tournament and season-long title in the same year.

Tom Watson accomplished the feat in 2005, followed by Tom Lehman in 2012.

Cink enters the 2026 championship atop the standings, with Johnson, Alker and Harrington among the players pursuing the Charles Schwab Cup.

The finale will take place at Phoenix Country Club for the 10th time, bringing the PGA Tour Champions season to a close.