Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational Brings Golf’s Top Programs to Mississippi

The 2026 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational is set to bring some of the nation’s top college golf programs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for three days of championship competition, October 17-19, at the prestigious Fallen Oak Golf Club in Saucier, Mississippi.

Co-hosted by the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, the tournament will feature an impressive field of programs from across the country.

With Southeastern Conference rivals, nationally recognized contenders and three in-state hosts competing, the event promises to be one of the highlights of the fall collegiate golf calendar.

Fallen Oak Invitational Features a Star-Studded College Golf Field

The tournament field includes Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. The collection of programs brings together established SEC powers and respected teams from the Big Ten, ACC and Sun Belt Conference.

Arkansas enters the weekend as one of the teams to watch after emerging as a national championship contender during the fall season. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Illinois also bring strong credentials, setting up an opportunity for several programs to strengthen their national standing before the spring championship season.

The presence of so many SEC programs adds another layer of intrigue. Although the official conference championship remains months away, the Fallen Oak Invitational provides an early opportunity for teams to measure themselves against familiar rivals while gaining valuable experience in a competitive tournament environment.

Fallen Oak Golf Club Offers a Championship-Caliber Test

The setting is one of the biggest attractions of the tournament. Designed by renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio, Fallen Oak Golf Club is widely recognized as one of Mississippi’s premier golf destinations.

Located near Biloxi, the course features rolling terrain, towering trees, strategically positioned bunkers and challenging water hazards.

Fallen Oak has an established history of hosting professional golf, including PGA Tour Champions events that attracted some of the sport’s most recognizable players.

Fred Couples, Tom Lehman and Miguel Ángel Jiménez are among the accomplished professionals who have competed on the course, giving the collegiate participants an opportunity to test their skills on a venue with a professional tournament pedigree.

The tournament will use a 54-hole stroke-play format, with each university sending five golfers into competition. Only the four lowest individual scores from each team will count toward the daily team total, making lineup depth and consistency critical factors in determining the eventual champion.

College Football Traditions Come to the Golf Course

While the competition will take center stage, the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational is also designed to deliver a college game day atmosphere rarely seen at traditional golf tournaments. Fans are encouraged to wear their school’s colors, support their favorite players and take part in a weekend of tailgating and school spirit.

One of the event’s signature attractions is the recreation of the famous Ole Miss Grove near the finishing hole. The celebration brings a recognizable piece of Mississippi college football culture to the golf course, creating a festive gathering place for spectators throughout the tournament.

Mississippi State supporters can bring their trademark cowbells, LSU fans can cheer on the Tigers, and Southern Miss supporters can rally behind the Golden Eagles with their familiar “To the Top” spirit. The goal is to create an energetic, family-friendly environment while maintaining the competitive traditions of championship golf.

How to Watch the 2026 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational

The Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational will be free and open to the public throughout the three-day tournament. Spectators can watch some of the country’s top collegiate golfers compete without purchasing tickets.

The tournament begins Saturday, October 17, with the first round opening to spectators at 10 a.m. The second round follows Sunday, October 18, at 10 a.m., before the final round gets underway Monday, October 19, with public access beginning at 8:30 a.m.