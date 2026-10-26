Major Champion Makes Career Decision After Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Exit

As players assess their futures ahead of 2027, professional golf is at a pivotal moment. LIV Golf is preparing for a proposed new chapter following changes to its financial backing, prompting players to weigh their options.

The offseason has also raised questions about established players who joined the breakaway circuit at its 2022 launch. Several major champions and experienced Europeans are considering their next steps as LIV plans a relaunch.

For players with strong DP World Tour and PGA Tour records, their decisions could shape their careers. The coming months will be crucial as tours and players prepare for the new season.

Graeme McDowell Announces LIV Golf Exit Ahead of LIV 2.0

Major champion Graeme McDowell has announced he will not pursue LIV Golf’s proposed LIV 2.0, ending his four-year stint with the league. The 2010 U.S. Open champion shared the decision on X on Monday, thanking the organization and those involved during his time on the circuit.

“I’ve decided not to pursue LIV 2.0,” McDowell wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over the last four years and want to thank everyone who has been part of that journey. I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

McDowell joined LIV Golf in 2022. He played for several teams during his time with the league, most recently representing OKGC in 2026.

McDowell never won an individual LIV Golf title; his best was a tie for second at LIV Golf Virginia in 2025. He has 11 DP World Tour victories and four PGA Tour wins, including the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

His announcement comes as LIV Golf tries to secure its future after the Saudi Public Investment Fund ended its financial support.

The league has secured financing from BC Partners Credit and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it works toward a proposed 2027 relaunch.

LIV Golf plans to stage a 10-event schedule in 2027, with five events in the United States and five internationally. McDowell’s departure adds to the uncertainty surrounding the league’s next version.

McDowell’s Potential DP World Tour Return Amid LIV Golf Departures

McDowell has not formally confirmed where he will play next. However, his potential return to the DP World Tour has already been discussed.

According to “BBC Sport,” McDowell previously held what he described as “really positive” talks about returning to the European circuit for the 2027 season. He also indicated that he was fortunate to have that option.

His return could provide a route back to the tour where he recorded 11 victories. However, the DP World Tour has said it will not grant membership to LIV Golf players in 2027, leaving the conditions for any return uncertain.

McDowell has played in four Ryder Cups for Europe. He relinquished his DP World Tour membership after joining LIV Golf, and his future involvement in European golf remains unclear.

He joins a growing group leaving LIV Golf. Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and Tom McKibbin have announced departures or opted against LIV 2.0.

The exits come as players weigh their options ahead of the proposed relaunch. Some may return to established tours, while others must decide their next steps.

For McDowell, the immediate decision is clear: he will not continue with LIV Golf in its proposed new form. However, his next playing destination remains unconfirmed as he prepares for the next stage of his professional career.