Heated Exchange at 2026 Internet Invitational Has Fans Piling On Newest Villain

The Internet Invitational loves to highlight the drama of its tournament, and with $4 million on the line, there’s bound to be plenty of it. As the first episode of the five-part 2026 series dropped on Monday, fans quickly pegged their first villain.

His name is Bobby Ray—better known as Long Way Bobby Ray.

Who Is Bobby Ray?

Bobby Ray is a St. Louis native now based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Standing 6’4″ and 230 pounds, he brings serious power to the tee, with a 155.2 mph club speed, a 229.3 mph ball speed, and a longest competitive ball of 450 yards. He has reached as high as seventh in the world rankings for long drive competitors.

Away from competition, Ray has a growing entertainment profile. He won the 2019 reality show “Paradise Hotel,” appeared as Jasper in Netflix’s “The Hawk,” and has a role in the upcoming film “Judgment Day” alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.

Why Is Bobby Ray So Hated?

The moment that caught everyone’s attention from episode one is for the anti-bully contingent of fans. Specifically, viewers turned when SGK (Short Game King) asked Ray whether he was wearing basketball shoes. The question appeared to strike a nerve. Ray reacted with visible irritation and made comments that came across as borderline threatening, turning a light jab about footwear into the most talked-about exchange of the day.

The timing made it worse. Ray was already losing at the time, and SGK had been in his head the entire round up to that point. He’d been offering to make side bets that Bobby Ray kept losing. By the time the seemingly innocent question came around, Bobby Ray had heard enough.

The reaction looked like a player unraveling rather than someone shrugging off a bit of needling. Trying to project toughness while falling behind rarely plays well, and the online response was swift. “Bobby Ray immediately threatening violence while trying to ridicule SGK’s abilities, instantly followed by missing every green and duck hooking drives is amazing,” wrote one fan who generated over eight thousand thumbs-up on the comment. Another wrote, “That Bobby Ray dude is the worst.”

How Did Things Play Out?

SGK stopped talking after Ray essentially told him he could squash him like a grape, and SGK’s own playing partner, Roger Steele, said he wouldn’t jump in to battle Ray, only pull him off to avoid someone getting hurt.

SGK responded, “I’ll just play dead.”

But his antics work. Ray pulled his next shot out of bounds and viewers were quick to connect the outburst to the miss, and the clip was selected as the “Internet Invitational dumb moment of the day.”

Internet golf events thrive on personality, and it appears there’s already an antagonist taking the top spot this season. Whether Ray leans into the villain role or tries to move past it remains to be seen, but the reaction suggests viewers will be watching his next tee shot closely.