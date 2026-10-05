Motor City Adds Rising Star to TGL Roster Alongside Brooks Koepka

One of golf’s fastest-rising young stars is heading to TGL.

Jackson Koivun has joined Motor City Golf Club for the team’s inaugural 2027 season, giving the Detroit expansion franchise another major piece alongside five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Motor City Golf Club and TGL announced Koivun’s addition to the roster as the organization continues building toward its debut. The 21-year-old arrives with an increasingly impressive resume that already includes success on the PGA Tour, in college golf and while representing the United States.

“Jackson showed at the Presidents Cup that he is built for the big moments. What an unbelievable performance,” Michael Hamp, team governor of Motor City Golf Club, said.

“His competitive spirit, grit and the energy he brings to a team are exactly what we envision for Motor City Golf Club. With Jackson and Brooks, we have an amazing foundation for what we are trying to build.”

Koivun Adds to Rapid Rise With TGL Move

Koivun’s move to Motor City Golf Club comes shortly after an impressive Presidents Cup debut at Medinah Country Club.

Playing for the United States, Koivun went unbeaten with a 2-0-1 record as the Americans defeated the International Team 17-13. His week included a comeback singles victory over Si Woo Kim, with Koivun winning 2-up as the United States erased a three-point deficit entering the final day.

Koivun captured his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in July, remarkably doing so in just his third start as a professional. Before turning pro, he established himself as one of the most decorated players in college golf during his career at Auburn.

He became the first golfer to twice win the Fred Haskins Award, Ben Hogan Award and Jack Nicklaus Award, completing a pair of sweeps of three of college golf’s biggest individual honors.

Koivun was equally successful in the team format. He helped Auburn capture NCAA Division I national championships in 2024 and 2026 and represented the United States in several international competitions, including the Junior Presidents Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup, Walker Cup and Presidents Cup.

Motor City Golf Club Building Around Koivun, Koepka

Hamp also praised Koivun’s competitiveness and energy, describing those qualities as central to Motor City Golf Club’s identity. With Koivun and Koepka now committed, the expansion franchise has the beginnings of a roster capable of generating attention immediately.

Koivun, meanwhile, made it clear that the team element was a significant part of TGL’s appeal.

“Some of my best experiences have come while playing team golf, from winning national championships at Auburn to representing the U.S. at the Presidents Cup,” Koivun said. “Having teammates alongside you and feeling that energy from the fans makes those moments even better.

“I am a huge fan of TGL and love how it brings new fans and an arena experience to golf. I’ve been to SoFi Center, and it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced in the game. I’m excited to join Brooks, compete in a new environment and help build a team Detroit can passionately support.”

TMRW Sports golf president Rufus Hack similarly pointed to Koivun as an example of the emerging talent TGL can showcase.

“TGL has proven it can showcase the next generation of stars through the unique combination of high-velocity and ultra-competitive team golf,” Hack said. “We’re looking forward to seeing Jackson bring his incredible talent and enthusiasm for team golf to Motor City Golf Club alongside Brooks Koepka.”

Koepka Became Motor City Golf Club’s First Player

Koivun joins a Motor City Golf Club roster that began taking shape with the addition of Koepka. He was announced as the expansion franchise’s first player on August 26, giving the Detroit-based club a proven star to build around ahead of its 2027 debut.

The move also marked Koepka’s entrance into TGL. He had already experienced the league from outside the ropes, attending a February 2025 match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club at SoFi Center.

“I’ve had the chance to attend TGL matches, and they bring something completely new to the game. The energy, pace and team atmosphere at SoFi Center really stood out, and it’s something I wanted to be part of,” Koepka said.

“I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the Motor City Golf Club ownership group and have been impressed by the commitment to building an authentic team that represents the city. I’m excited to compete alongside my teammates and bring a championship to Detroit.”

Koepka has won five majors, including back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018 and PGA Championship victories in 2018, 2019 and 2023.