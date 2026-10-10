Jacob Bridgeman Reveals Personal News With Wife Behind Trip to Japan

Jacob Bridgeman has enjoyed a memorable 2026 season, with multiple PGA Tour victories and a recent Presidents Cup debut. The American is now back in action at the BayCurrent Classic in Japan, where he has another chance to add to his growing success.

The tournament has brought several familiar names into contention. Michael Brennan and Zach Bauchou are alongside Bridgeman at the top, while Adam Scott and Justin Thomas remain close behind. With the final round approaching, the title fight is wide open.

However, the Japan trip matters to Bridgeman beyond the leaderboard. The 26-year-old has also shared a personal detail about his time in the country, adding another layer to an important week in his career.

Jacob Bridgeman Reveals Delayed Honeymoon With Wife During Japan Trip

Jacob Bridgeman revealed that his trip to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic is also a delayed honeymoon with his wife. He hopes to share his love for the country with her.

Bridgeman first visited Nagoya at 18 for a golf tournament. The experience left a lasting impression. He had wanted to return to Japan for years.

“I wanted to come back. I wanted to show my wife the country and because I love being over here,” Bridgeman said.

The couple planned to visit Japan last year. However, his wife had to attend a wedding, so they postponed the trip. They finally made it happen this year.

“Coming this year was kind of a highlight of our year,” Bridgeman explained.

The couple never took a honeymoon after getting married. They decided to turn their Japan trip into one.

“We didn’t do a honeymoon, so we kind of pushed back our honeymoon to kind of make this trip,” he said.

Bridgeman also plans to stay in Japan for another week after the tournament. This will give the couple more time to explore the country together.

“So we’re going to stay another week after and do some exploring,” he added.

The trip has given Bridgeman a chance to combine golf with a personal milestone. He is chasing another PGA Tour title while sharing a country he loves with his wife.

Jacob Bridgeman Targets Another PGA Tour Victory in Japan

Bridgeman enters the final round tied at 13-under par with Michael Brennan and Zach Bauchou. He opened the tournament with an eight-under 63 and has remained at or near the top of the leaderboard throughout the first three rounds.

However, two late bogeys affected his third-round score. Bridgeman finished with a two-under 69 after dropping shots on the 16th and 18th holes, leaving him tied with Brennan and Bauchou heading into Sunday.

Despite the late setbacks, Bridgeman said he remained comfortable under pressure. He also identified his putting speed as an area to improve before the final round.

“I’m pleased that I shot two under, I feel like I didn’t play very good today,” Bridgeman said. “From the start I kind of had some issues with some speed on putts and had a lot of longer comebacks, so that will be kind of a point of emphasis tomorrow.”

Bridgeman added that he did not feel nervous despite struggling to find his best form. He believes his previous experience in contention will help him approach the final round with confidence.

Bridgeman is chasing his third PGA Tour victory after winning the Genesis Invitational and the Biltmore Championship this season. Another title in Japan would add to an already productive year.

The challenge will be significant. Brennan and Bauchou share the lead, while Scott, Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, and Jordan Smith sit at 12-under, just one shot behind the trio.

Bridgeman faces a tough final round but remains in contention. His Japan trip is special, and he now has a chance to add another PGA Tour title.