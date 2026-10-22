JJ Spaun Announces Personal News With Surprise Donation After Wentworth Win

JJ Spaun enjoyed a memorable week at Wentworth in September, defeating a strong international field to win the 2026 BMW PGA Championship.

Spaun earned about $1.5M for his two-shot BMW PGA Championship victory. He finished at 17-under par to claim his first Rolex Series title and add another significant achievement to his career.

The victory also strengthened Spaun’s connection with England, where he and his family have spent several winter holidays. His wife, Melody, joined the celebrations at Wentworth, helping make the week memorable beyond the golf course.

Following his victory, Spaun has continued to share details about his interests outside the sport. His latest update offers another look at the family experiences that have made England a special destination for him.

JJ Spaun Visits Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm and Donates to Farming Charity

JJ Spaun shared an Instagram photo with his family at Diddly Squat Farm, the property featured in Jeremy Clarkson’s television series Clarkson’s Farm.

JJ Spaun also announced that he had donated part of his BMW PGA Championship winnings to the Addington Fund, a charity that supports farming families facing hardship.

The fund provides assistance through housing and emergency relief. Spaun’s announcement links his interest in Clarkson’s show to a contribution for people facing hardship in the farming community.

Spaun and his wife have become fans of Clarkson’s Farm after visiting the Cotswolds. Their interest in the show became a memorable part of Spaun’s BMW PGA Championship victory celebrations in September.

After his win at Wentworth, Melody held up a face mask featuring Clarkson’s face as the family celebrated the achievement. The unusual surprise caught attention and reflected their enthusiasm for the British television personality.

Spaun has shared that his family enjoys winter holidays in England, which have deepened their appreciation for the local culture and countryside. He also visited Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog, hoping to meet him, but Clarkson was not there.

The information doesn’t specify Spaun’s donation to the Addington Fund, but his announcement adds a charitable aspect to his championship victory.

The farm visit continued a family connection during Spaun’s memorable week at Wentworth, where Melody’s surprise brought Clarkson into the celebrations despite his absence.

JJ Spaun’s Clarkson’s Farm Connection Began During Family Holidays

Spaun’s interest in Clarkson’s Farm grew from the family’s regular winter trips to the Cotswolds. He previously explained that he and Melody enjoy returning to England and spending time in the region.

“We’ve grown fond of him, along with the English culture, we actually take holidays in December in the Cotswolds, and we really enjoy his show,” Spaun said after his BMW PGA Championship victory.

He also recalled visiting The Farmer’s Dog while hoping to see Clarkson in person. The family has also visited Diddly Squat Farm, but Spaun has not yet met the presenter.

Melody’s face-mask surprise became a running feature during the championship. Spaun said she had promised him a surprise guest if he competed in the tournament. When he saw Clarkson’s face on Friday, the family kept the joke going all week.

“Jeremy was there in spirit and I think he brought me good fortune,” Spaun said.

Spaun went on to secure the title with a two-shot victory at 17-under par. He birdied four of his final five holes and finished at 67 to claim his first Rolex Series win.

His victory also followed disappointment at missing the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Spaun acknowledged that the omission gave him extra motivation at Wentworth.

“I played with a huge chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I definitely had something to prove this week, but everything happens for a reason.”

The championship brought together that competitive motivation and his family’s connection to England. His latest update adds a charitable contribution to the memories of a successful week.