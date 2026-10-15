Jon Rahm Hit With Surprising Restriction in LIV Golf Exit Deal

Jon Rahm faces a major transition in his golf career as LIV Golf enters bankruptcy proceedings. The two-time major champion joined the Saudi-backed circuit in December 2023 but now faces uncertainty about its future and what will happen to its players.

Jon Rahm faces a major transition in his golf career as LIV Golf enters bankruptcy proceedings. The two-time major champion joined the Saudi-backed circuit in December 2023 but now faces uncertainty about its future and the fate of its players.

The agreement outlines the terms of Rahm’s departure and the rights he will recover. It also establishes what happens to his former team’s identity as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

Jon Rahm Faces Legion XIII Branding Restriction in LIV Golf Exit Deal

Jon Rahm’s separation agreement prevents him from using the Legion XIII name in another league, including TGL, in a way that suggests a current affiliation. The restriction appears in the agreement filed in LIV Golf’s bankruptcy case.

Rahm will regain exclusive rights to his name, image, and likeness in exchange for releasing his monetary and economic claims against LIV Golf. His contracts with the league will end, removing his remaining service and performance obligations.

The agreement also allows Rahm to retain the “Rahmbo” and “Legion XII” marks. However, the document distinguishes those rights from the Legion XIII name, which he cannot use in another league in a way that suggests an ongoing connection with LIV Golf.

David Rumsey highlighted the restriction in a post on X. He noted that the agreement specifically bars Rahm from using Legion XIII branding in a way that suggests a current affiliation with organizations and competitions, including TGL.

Rahm will also surrender his equity or membership interests in his LIV Golf team. Meanwhile, LIV Golf will retain ownership of historical content featuring the Spaniard from his time with the league.

The separation agreement still requires approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael B. Kaplan. The court has scheduled a hearing for November 5.

Rahm’s lawyer, John Beck, previously confirmed that his client had rejected the proposed terms for LIV 2.0.

“Mr. Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” Beck said.

The agreement now provides a formal path toward Rahm’s departure, although its approval remains pending.

Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour Return and LIV Golf’s Uncertain Future

Rahm’s departure from LIV Golf does not guarantee an immediate return to the PGA Tour. CEO Brian Rolapp has indicated that the tour has no current plans to reopen its Returning Member Program, which allowed Brooks Koepka to return earlier in 2026.

Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith were eligible for that program but chose to remain with LIV Golf at the time. Rahm’s next competitive destination therefore remains uncertain.

The Spaniard is scheduled to play in the Abu Dhabi Championship from November 5–8. He withdrew from the Spanish Open as he and his wife, Kelley Cahill, awaited the birth of their fourth child.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf continues to face questions about its future. The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial backing. Its proposed LIV 2.0 structure remains under discussion.

During a court hearing, a LIV Golf attorney mentioned that the league would know by the end of October whether to cease operations or adopt a new model. Players have until October 25 to decide whether to participate, though the new investor, BC Partners, can change that date.

For Rahm, the separation agreement resolves key contractual issues but leaves his next long-term destination undecided. The court’s November 5 decision will be an important step in finalizing his exit from LIV Golf.