Jon Rahm Shares Family News on Wife Kelley Amid PGA Tour Return Talk

Jon Rahm is preparing to return to competitive golf at the Abu Dhabi Championship after a break that brought important changes to his personal life. The two-time major champion arrives at Yas Links for his first appearance at the venue, with the tournament marking another step in his return to the DP World Tour schedule.

The past few weeks have been significant for the Spaniard. He has welcomed another addition to his family while also facing uncertainty about his professional future after leaving LIV Golf. His next move could shape his 2027 schedule, with a possible return to the PGA Tour still unresolved.

For now, Rahm is back on the course and preparing for the challenge in Abu Dhabi. His return comes after a period when family commitments and career decisions took priority.

Jon Rahm Confirms Wife Kelley and Newborn Are Doing Well

Jon Rahm shared a positive family update ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship, confirming that his wife, Kelley, and their newborn fourth child are both doing well following the birth. In an interview shared by the “DP World Tour” on X, Rahm described the experience as wonderful.

“Everybody is doing great. It was a wonderful birth and both Mom and baby are doing really good,” Rahm said.

Rahm explained that supporting his family had taken priority over golf in recent weeks. That left him with less preparation time than he would normally want before an important tournament.

“So golf kind of took a bit of a back seat on the relevant things that I had to take care of,” he explained. Rahm also pointed to the conditions at golf courses in Arizona, where overseeding limited his practice opportunities after the birth.

Despite the reduced preparation, Rahm remains confident about his chances at Yas Links. He noted that he has previously taken time away from the game and returned to play well.

“I think I’m ready, and just really looking forward to getting the week going,” he added.

Rahm also praised the condition of the Abu Dhabi course. He described the playing surface as being in excellent shape and said the layout could produce low scores.

With the fairways allowing players to attack and the greens offering birdie opportunities, he hopes to remain among the contenders through the week.

The tournament will mark Rahm’s first time competing at Yas Links. He’s heard good things about the back nine and looks forward to playing it.

Jon Rahm Discusses Possible PGA Tour Return After LIV Golf Exit

While Rahm returns to action after an important family moment, his appearance in Abu Dhabi also draws attention to his future on the professional golf circuit.

Rahm has left LIV Golf after reaching a separation agreement on October 15 and has not yet finalized his plans for 2027.

Rahm told reporters he hadn’t discussed returning to the PGA Tour. Without a pathway, he’s considering a full DP World Tour season.

“I have yet to have a discussion with the PGA Tour to see if there’s any path back for next year,” Rahm said. “Until I get clarity on that, my plan would be to spend the year on the DP World Tour, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rahm also discussed accepting penalties like those Koepka faced upon returning to the PGA Tour through its Returning Member Program.

Koepka agreed to a $5 million charitable donation and other financial restrictions.

When asked whether he would accept the same conditions, Rahm said he probably would, although he questioned whether the PGA Tour would offer him the same arrangement.

“I seriously doubt I get offered the same deal that Brooks did,” he said. “But yeah, if I got offered exactly the same penalties as him, I probably would do it, yes.”

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has ruled out reviving the one-time program, and no return agreement has been confirmed for Rahm.

Rahm has said he would still play select DP World Tour events if he returns to the PGA Tour.

For now, his immediate focus is Abu Dhabi, where he will look to build momentum after his break from competition.