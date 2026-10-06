Jordan Spieth Announces Personal News Amid 50-Day Absence From PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth has not played in a PGA Tour event in more than 50 days, but the golfer sent a strong message ahead of the Baycurrent Classic. After recent offseasons defined by health challenges, Spieth insists that he is back to being in top form.

Spieth has been able to spend the nearly two-month break focusing on improving his golf game as well as taking a break from the sport. Fans will be able to see Spieth back in action at the Baycurrent Classic.

The star last played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 16, before being eliminated from the PGA Tour playoffs.

“I think that I had a lot better season than the results showed,” Spieth noted on October 6, per Golf Digest’s Evin Priest. “I’m really excited about what the next bunch of years can produce going forward. I feel as healthy and strong as ever.

“I don’t feel like I have restrictions like I did for a couple years. I feel that my mechanics are more sound than they’ve been for a while,” Spieth continued.

“It’s just about giving myself more opportunities to get comfortable at or near the lead again. I like the position I’m in. I feel that I can stay the course, and it’s close. I’ve been in a lot of different positions in my career, and this is a very exciting one.”

Jordan Spieth Revealed 1-Month Break From Golf With Trip to Montana

Spieth showed signs of life in 2026, making the FedExCup Playoffs but was eliminated after the first round. The star missed the cut line in the postseason standings to advance to the BMW Championship.

Spieth has spent the last two months attempting to recharge. The star revealed he spent some time in Montana and took nearly one month off from golf.

“I took close to four weeks off, spent some time in Montana,” Spieth noted. “Came back home and started back up.”

Jordan Spieth Has Not Won a PGA Tour Tournament in More Than 4 Years

The star may be playing better golf, but Spieth is still in a drought when it comes to winning. Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event in more than four years.

The golfer last won in April 2022, at the RBC Heritage played on Harbour Town Golf Links.

“Two years ago I was rehabbing a surgery and then last year I needed to spend a lot of time working on kind of restructuring things,” Spieth said regarding his decision to play the Baycurrent Classic.

“Fortunately, not much [technique] work. I haven’t had to try to do a whole lot changing in the swing. … Spending a lot of time putting, getting my speed control better,” Spieth added.

“A lot of chipping and putting and bunker work in the last few weeks. I’ve been trying to play a lot of golf and trying to work on my scoring by getting out there and playing a bunch and seeing how many rounds I can shoot really low scores at home.”