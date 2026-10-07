Jordan Spieth Opens Up on Personal Break Ahead of Baycurrent Classic

Jordan Spieth is back in action this week at the PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic in Japan after spending more than 50 days away from competitive golf. The three-time major champion last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 16, where his season ended after he failed to advance deeper into the playoffs.

Spieth enters the Baycurrent Classic after an extended break that followed a consistent but winless 2026 season. He made 19 of 22 cuts and recorded two T-11 finishes, including at Bay Hill, along with multiple T-12 results. He also finished T-12 at the Masters.

The event at Yokohama Country Club features several notable names, including local favorite Hideki Matsuyama, defending champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Keegan Bradley. For Spieth, the tournament provides an opportunity to assess his game heading into the next phase of his career.

Jordan Spieth Reveals Four-Week Break in Montana

Spieth revealed that he spent nearly four weeks away from golf after the FedExCup season ended. The 33-year-old traveled to Montana before returning home to begin preparing for the new season.

“I took close to four weeks off. We left town, spent some time in Montana. Came back home and started back up,” Spieth said.

The break came after Spieth felt he had been playing some of his best golf toward the end of the season. However, he believed the timing of the schedule prevented him from putting together the results he wanted.

“I was playing some really good golf to finish the season and I felt like I just ran out of weeks,” Spieth said. “Had a good chance to put some great weeks together and just missed out the last few weeks of the season.”

Spieth said the offseason has been focused more on playing and practicing than making major technical changes.

“I didn’t feel like I have to work on a ton of things, I just need to be playing more and practicing knocking in more putts, so that’s what I’ve been doing,” he said.

He has spent significant time working on his putting, chipping and bunker play while also playing rounds at home.

Jordan Spieth Targets Better Results After Winless Season

Spieth enters the Baycurrent Classic having gone more than four years without a PGA Tour victory. His last win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

However, Spieth believes his overall game is in a better place than his results indicate. He said his mechanics are more sound and that he feels healthy after dealing with physical issues in previous seasons.

“I think that I had a lot better season than the results showed,” Spieth said. “I’m really excited about what the next bunch of years can produce going forward. I feel as healthy and strong as ever.”

Spieth also said he no longer feels the restrictions that affected him over the previous two years.

“I don’t feel like I have restrictions like I did for a couple years. I feel that my mechanics are more sound than they’ve been for a while,” he said.

His focus now is on creating more opportunities to contend.

“It’s just about giving myself more opportunities to get comfortable at or near the lead again,” Spieth said. “I like the position I’m in. I feel that I can stay the course, and it’s close.”

Spieth said his preparation for the Baycurrent Classic has centered on returning to the type of game he was playing late in the 2026 season rather than rebuilding his swing.

“It’s just kind of what this offseason looks like, which is a lot more fun than working on swing stuff,” he said.

The Baycurrent Classic will give Spieth his first competitive opportunity in more than 50 days as he begins the next stage of his preparation for the 2027 season.