Justin Thomas Announces Personal News Ahead of 2027 PGA Tour Season

LivPur, the hydration brand Justin Thomas invested in, is now available in Target stores nationwide, the company announced.

Thomas, a two-time major champion, is a brand ambassador for LivPur.

In 2021, LivPur announced Thomas, Spieth and Zach Johnson as investors and brand ambassadors. LPGA stars Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda have also invested in the brand.

In May 2023, LivPur launched Cool Lime Hydrate, a signature flavor Thomas helped develop and now this, along with other fan-favorite flavors, will be available on shelves in the sporting goods section.

This was not the only news Thomas had in store.

Justin Thomas Announces Personal News

Thomas is giving fans a chance to win a VIP trip to the 2027 WM Phoenix Open. The prize covers flights and hotel for the winner and a guest. Entries support the Justin Thomas Foundation.

“I want to invite you to join me in Phoenix for an unforgettable week of golf,” he said. “Enter for a chance to come out to one of my favorite events at the WM Phoenix Open this February, meet me at the tournament and experience it all like a VIP.”

Thomas then listed the prize package.

“Pro-am access, premium hospitality overlooking the 18th hole, which I’ve hit it in a few times and nights at the Bird’s Nest, with flights and hotel covered for you and a guest,” he added. “Entry supports the Justin Thomas Foundation, which positively impacts children in need, junior golf, and military families, helping all of them reach their full potential.”

Thomas launched the Justin Thomas Foundation in 2019 in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Justin Thomas Returns for a 3rd TGL Season

Thomas also returns for a third TGL season with Atlanta Drive GC. TGL announced its 2027 rosters on Oct. 20. Thomas has played for Atlanta since the league launched in 2025.

The new season opens Dec. 27.

Michael Brennan is Atlanta’s new addition. The 24-year-old makes his TGL debut after winning the Baycurrent Classic on Oct. 11. It was his third PGA Tour title and his second of 2026. He won the Wyndham Championship in August.

Lucas Glover, who helped Atlanta win the inaugural SoFi Cup, will not return. Teams now carry five players instead of four. Three players still compete in each match.