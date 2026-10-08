Kai Trump’s College Golf Struggles Continue as Miami Teammate Claims Dominant Victory

Kai Trump’s second collegiate golf tournament ended with another difficult result, though the University of Miami freshman improved throughout the competition.

Trump, the 19-year-old daughter of Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump, finished 13th out of 14 competitors at the Golfweek Put Me In Coach Invitational at Delaware Country Club in Muncie, Indiana.

Despite placing near the bottom of the leaderboard, Trump lowered her score in each round, finishing with her best performance of the tournament on October 6.

The result comes as Trump continues her transition to collegiate golf following a wrist injury that required surgery earlier this year.

Kai Trump’s College Golf Scores Reveal Difficult Start Before Final-Round Improvement

Trump struggled during the opening round of the Golfweek Put Me In Coach Invitational, shooting a 14-over 86.

She improved by six strokes in the second round, shooting 8-over 80 before closing with a 5-over 77.

Her final round included three birdies, marking her lowest score of the event.

While Trump’s scores improved, she finished well behind Miami teammate Rebekah Gardner, who won the individual competition by six strokes at 3-under par.

Trump competed as an individual alongside fellow Hurricanes Gardner, Carlee Rogers and Anna Behnsen.

The Indiana tournament marked Trump’s second appearance for Miami after making her collegiate debut at the Golfweek Fall Classic in September.

At Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Trump tied for 102nd in a field of 120 golfers.

Her latest performance follows an LPGA appearance at “The ANNIKA,” where she shot 83 and 75.

Kai Trump Previously Revealed Wrist Injury Scare After College Golf Debut

Trump’s early college golf career has also included concerns about her left wrist.

Earlier this year, she underwent surgery to repair damage involving the stabilizing tissues around her extensor carpi ulnaris (ECU) tendon and triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC).

Following her September collegiate debut, Trump revealed that she aggravated the injury while playing a shot near a cart path.

“My first college tournament, I hit the ground next to the cart path. Let’s just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard,” Trump said in a social media post, according to Golfweek.

The incident raised concerns about whether she had suffered another significant injury.

However, subsequent testing indicated that the damage was less severe than initially feared.

“I didn’t fully tear it and just have a little sliver on my TFCC, which is good because that means I can do these stem cells and I can get better,” Trump explained. “I was talking surgery, and I can get better faster, so that’s always a blessing.”

The Miami freshman now has two collegiate starts behind her as she continues her first season with the Hurricanes.