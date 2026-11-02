LIV Golf Champion Suffers Major Setback Amid Uncertain Future

The future of LIV Golf remains uncertain, and several of the league’s players have now suffered another setback in their attempts to secure playing opportunities elsewhere.

Michael La Sasso, the 22-year-old golfer who won LIV Golf Indianapolis in August, failed to advance through the second stage of DP World Tour Q-School.

La Sasso wasn’t alone. Sam Horsfield, Yosuke Asaji and former LIV golfer Luis Masaveu also failed to qualify for the final stage, dealing a blow to their hopes of securing DP World Tour playing rights for 2027.

The results come as LIV players continue to explore alternatives amid uncertainty surrounding the league’s future.

While the eliminations do not necessarily leave the four players without playing opportunities next season, they have closed off one important route to securing a DP World Tour card.

LIV Golf Champion Michael La Sasso Falls Short at Q-School

La Sasso’s elimination is particularly notable given his breakthrough victory just over two months ago.

The former Ole Miss standout joined Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC in January after winning the 2025 NCAA individual championship.

He struggled during much of his rookie campaign before delivering an impressive performance at LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 23.

La Sasso finished at 18-under par to defeat Jon Rahm by one stroke, becoming the youngest individual tournament winner in the league’s history.

However, that success did not carry over to DP World Tour qualifying.

La Sasso competed at Desert Springs Golf Club in Spain, where the top 20 finishers would advance to the final stage.

As Golf Monthly reported, he finished tied for 65th at five-under par, well outside the qualifying positions.

Yosuke Asaji also fell short at Desert Springs, finishing tied for 26th at 12-under.

Meanwhile, Horsfield finished tied for 52nd at Isla Canela Links, while Masaveu suffered a particularly disappointing elimination at Golf Las Pinaillas, losing in a playoff for the final qualifying spots.

LIV Golf Players Face More Questions About Their Futures

The results arrive at a difficult time for players attempting to navigate uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf.

While LIV Golf has received some encouraging news lately, there are still huge questions about the league’s status in 2027.

As a result, several LIV players have been exploring potential arrangements that could provide playing opportunities on the DP World Tour in 2027.

The proposed arrangements reportedly involve players leaving LIV Golf and resolving their existing contractual obligations before receiving opportunities on the European circuit.

However, no such agreement has been confirmed for La Sasso or the other three golfers eliminated from Q-School.

The DP World Tour’s qualifying process provides another route for players attempting to secure their futures independently.

For La Sasso, the immediate future is not entirely without opportunities. The Sunshine Tour confirmed that he will compete in December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on a tournament invitation.

Nevertheless, his failed Q-School campaign represents a disappointing development following the high of his LIV Golf triumph.

With the future of LIV still uncertain, La Sasso and several fellow players now face additional questions about their competitive schedules for 2027.