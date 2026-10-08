LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau smiles during LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 23, 2026, as reports emerge that his management is exploring additional DP World Tour appearances.

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau may be expanding his playing schedule beyond the embattled breakaway league, according to new reporting.

As LIV Golf navigates bankruptcy proceedings and attempts to rebuild under a new structure, DeChambeau’s management team has reportedly contacted the DP World Tour about potential tournament appearances.

According to James Corrigan of The Telegraph, DeChambeau’s representatives have reached out to officials at Wentworth to discuss additional events in which the two-time major champion could compete.

The development comes as DeChambeau prepares for his already-confirmed appearance at December’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, which will mark his first regular DP World Tour appearance in nearly six years.

Although there is no indication that DeChambeau intends to become a DP World Tour member, the reported discussions raise interesting questions about his future schedule amid LIV Golf’s ongoing uncertainty.