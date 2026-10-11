Michael Brennan Opens Up on Family After Baycurrent Classic Win

Michael Brennan continued his rapid rise on the PGA Tour with another victory at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic in Japan. The 24-year-old American delivered a composed final round at Yokohama Country Club to secure his second title of the season.

Brennan faced a strong challenge from Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell. Both players remained in contention until the closing holes. However, Brennan held his nerve to finish the tournament with a one-shot advantage.

The victory marked another important milestone in Brennan’s young career. It also capped his first trip to Japan with a memorable result.

Michael Brennan Credits Family and Team After Baycurrent Classic Win

Michael Brennan thanked his family and team for their support after winning the Baycurrent Classic. His parents and younger brother Shin attended the tournament, making the victory even more meaningful.

Brennan was particularly happy to share the moment with his brother. Shin flew to Japan to support him and witnessed one of the biggest moments of his career.

“It means a lot. My parents and my younger brother came, and I’m especially excited that my brother Shin is here so we can celebrate the win together,” Brennan said during his press conference.

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The American also acknowledged the people who have helped him reach this stage. He credited his family and team for their continued support throughout his journey.

“Having my family and team supporting me has meant so much. I feel that I’m here because of them, and I’m grateful to have them around,” he added.

Brennan also spoke positively about his first experience in Japan. He praised the fans for their golf knowledge and support throughout the week.

“Japan has been unbelievable. The fans have been very welcoming and supportive,” he said.

He explained that the crowd often reacted to good shots even when the green was out of sight. Brennan found that response particularly memorable.

The food also made a strong impression on him. He said he was looking forward to trying more Japanese dishes during his stay.

The victory gave Brennan an opportunity to celebrate with his family in Tokyo. He had not finalized plans for the evening, leaving the arrangements to his caddie, Ollie.

Michael Brennan Wins Third PGA Tour Title in 33 Starts

Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic with a 68 on the final round. He finished at 16-under par, one shot ahead of Bridgeman and Mitchell. The result marked his third PGA Tour win in just 33 starts.

It was also his second win of the season. Brennan previously captured the Wyndham Championship in August. He also won the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship after receiving a sponsor exemption.

The final round tested his ability to manage pressure. Brennan made a bogey on the 10th hole but responded with consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th. He then recorded six straight pars to protect his lead.

Brennan admitted that the pressure was difficult to manage. However, he felt he handled his emotions better than in some previous tournaments.

“I may not have had complete control over how I felt, but I was calmer today than I had been in recent weeks when I was in contention,” he said.

He also pointed to his improved putting as a key part of his development. His coach, Adam, helped him improve, particularly in the second half of the season.

Brennan said he had also learned from previous setbacks. Those experiences helped him respond after the 10th-hole bogey.

Bridgeman had a chance to catch him late in the round. However, he missed a birdie putt on the 17th and finished one shot short. Mitchell also challenged but couldn’t convert his late chances.

Brennan’s latest victory adds to an impressive run since leaving college golf. He won eight times at Wake Forest and claimed three PGA Tour Americas titles last season.

Now, he has three PGA Tour victories in 33 starts. His Baycurrent Classic win also gave him a special moment to share with the family members who have supported his journey.