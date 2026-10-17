$17 Million Golfer Withdraws From DP World India Championship After Health Scare

The 2026 DP World India Championship has brought several of golf’s leading international players to Delhi Golf Club. The October 15–18 event features a $4 million prize fund and a challenging course that has tested competitors throughout the opening rounds.

Min Woo Lee arrived in India for his tournament debut, hoping to compete against a strong field. The Australian also said he wanted to explore Indian cuisine during his visit. However, the demanding week took an unexpected turn for the golfer, who has built a reputation for an aggressive style of play.

Min Woo Lee Withdraws After Stomach Illness Triggers Back Spasms

Min Woo Lee withdrew from the DP World India Championship after a stomach illness caused back spasms, making it impossible for him to compete. He announced the decision on an Instagram story and thanked the organizers, staff, and fans.

“Sad to say I’ve had to withdraw from the @dpwic. A stomach illness triggered some tough back spasms, and I’m just not able to compete this weekend,” Lee wrote.

He also said his immediate priority was to recover fully.

“Huge thanks to DP World, the tournament staff, and all the fans for the incredible hospitality and support this week. Priority now is getting back to 100%,” he added.

Lee began his Indian debut with a 71, one under par, in the opening round at Delhi Golf Club. He then started his second round but stopped after five holes. His overall score was level par when he withdrew.

Lee had spoken enthusiastically about Indian food before the tournament. At a press conference on October 14, he said he had tried butter chicken and enjoyed it.

“Yeah, I had butter chicken last night. It’s not traditional, but I thought I would ease into it, start with something that I know and then work my way up,” Lee said. “But it was unbelievable. It was really nice.”

He had also taken part in a chaat-making session with chef Goila. However, Lee did not blame any particular dish or meal for his illness. His statement identified a stomach illness as the trigger for his back spasms without providing further details about the cause.

The withdrawal ends Lee’s first appearance at the Indian championship earlier than expected. His immediate focus is now on recovering and returning to full fitness.

Min Woo Lee Among Several Players to Leave Delhi Golf Club

Lee was not the only golfer to withdraw from the DP World India Championship. Andy Sullivan also left the tournament due to illness, while Grant Forrest and Anthony Quayle withdrew with injuries.

The withdrawals came during a difficult week at Delhi Golf Club. A prolonged thunderstorm suspended play for five hours on opening day.

Several players had to return early on Friday to complete their first rounds, adding to an already demanding schedule.

The course has challenged players with narrow fairways and dense rough that penalize inaccuracies. While some competitors have found scoring opportunities, others have struggled to manage their rounds.

Ryan Fox, one of the tournament’s prominent names, opened with a 76 before responding with a two-under-par 70 in the second round. Despite the improvement, he missed the cut.

Home favorite Shubhankar Sharma also failed to reach the weekend. He followed a 76 with an even-par 72, finishing four over par. He made an eagle and four birdies in his second round, but a triple bogey on the 18th proved costly.

The difficult conditions have created a varied leaderboard and forced several players to end their campaigns early. For Lee, however, the circumstances were different from those facing golfers who struggled with their scores.

His withdrawal followed a specific health issue that prevented him from competing. The Australian has thanked the event staff and fans for their support and made his recovery the immediate priority.