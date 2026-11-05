Phil Mickelson Dealt Unfortunate Career News After $6 Million Update

Phil Mickelson earned about $5 million this year from LIV Golf after appearing in just one event.

Bankruptcy filings show the league paid him $6,000,254.56 across five payments.

The payments covered the year before LIV filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 8. Four of them, about $4.77 million, arrived in 2026.

Mickelson only teed off at LIV Golf South Africa in March.

He skipped the first four events of the season, citing a “family health matter.” He later missed events dealing with a family matter.

On Sept. 30, a representative said Mickelson had sought treatment for “family trauma and addiction.” The representative said he had since left the facility.

Then, this week, he was dealt bad news again.

Phil Mickelson Has Unfortunate Career News Emerge

LIV attorneys told a New Jersey bankruptcy court Thursday that the league will wind down.

BC Partners Credit had pledged up to $300 million to fund a 2027 relaunch. The firm backed out Wednesday.

There’s no LIV 2.0. BC Partners said it was disappointed that “mutually acceptable terms could not be reached.” LIV said it remains open to alternative proposals.

The plan hinged on player commitments. But stars like Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia did not commit. Reports said the firm wanted more star power.

Mickelson as a central figure in helping launch the league. He helped draft the league’s operating agreement and joined them in 2022 on a reported $200 million deal.

Mickelson recruited players while still a PGA Tour member. The Tour suspended him in March 2022 partly for that. He headlined the 11 LIV players who sued the PGA Tour, thus burning the bridge for a return.

He has nowhere left to go.

Phil Mickelson’s Part in LIV’s Final Days

Ted Goldthorpe, head of BC Partners Credit, met with Mickelson one last time.

LIV 2.0 needed stars. Mickelson, one of LIV’s first players, was not among the four who publicly committed.

Despite losing stars, BC Capital was still hopeful, but ultimately it was in vain. The meeting with him ended up unsuccessful.

Mickelson’s road back, if one exists, looks long. He needs to redeem himself first after the allegations.