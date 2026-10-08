Professional Golfer Reveals What It Really Costs to Play a Major: ‘$20,000’ for One Expense Alone

Professional golfers can earn millions in prize money, but Eddie Pepperell says competing at the highest level also comes with significant expenses.

Pepperell, who turned professional in 2011 and has won twice on the DP World Tour, broke down the costs on the “Business of Sport” podcast. The English golfer used his 2019 Masters debut as an example, revealing that he spent tens of thousands of dollars during one tournament week.

“Major weeks are incredibly expensive,” Pepperell said. “When I went to The Masters, the house alone was $20,000. So you’re spending 30-40,000 on one week alone to play a major championship, I would say minimum, particularly at Augusta, which is why invariably you end up selling a lot of your ticket allocation just to help pay for the week.”

Pepperell went on to explain that tournament-week expenses represent only part of the financial commitments professional golfers face throughout a season.

Eddie Pepperell Reveals How Quickly Professional Golf Expenses Add Up

Unlike athletes in many team sports, professional golfers often pay several members of their support staff out of their earnings.

Pepperell said those percentages can add up quickly.

“People would probably be fascinated to appreciate and realize the outgoings, the extent of the outgoings of a professional golfer, particularly on coaching staff,” Pepperell said. “You start with a caddie, they get eight per cent, you then add a coach, swing coach, five per cent, putting coach, probably four per cent, physio, two or three per cent, psychologist, you’re soon up in the region of 20 percent.”

Pepperell explained that a golfer earning £1 million ($1,321,000) could potentially pay approximately £200,000 ($264,000) in percentage-based expenses before accounting for fixed costs and taxes.

The 35-year-old also shared the rule his accountant gave him when he first became a professional.

“A rule of thumb as it was explained to me when I first turned pro by my accountant, and he was spot on, was you will see about a third of what you receive,” Pepperell said. “And I think that’s right when all’s said and done, it is about 33 percent that you end up net-profiting, which of course, is still an awful lot of money during a good year as a professional golfer.”

Pepperell Reveals ‘Positive’ DP World Tour Change After LIV Golf

Pepperell also explained how the financial landscape has changed since LIV Golf launched in 2022.

According to Pepperell, the DP World Tour now provides players with a financial safety net that did not exist before LIV entered professional golf.

“Now the DP World Tour gives you a stipend where they ensure effectively you’re not going to be out of pocket come year end if you missed every cut,” Pepperell said. “I think it’s £120,000 ($159,000), which they will basically say, look, if you miss every cut, we’re going to pay you this as a minimum.”

Pepperell admitted he initially disagreed with the concept because he believed struggling financially could teach professional golfers important lessons.

He eventually changed his position after discussing the issue with fellow golfer Laurie Canter.

“I wasn’t automatically of the view, and a good friend of mine, Laurie Canter, who’s played on LIV, and I butted heads on this argument because he was of the view, no, you should be paid to play,” Pepperell said. “I’ve come around to his way of thinking.”

Pepperell called the change one of LIV Golf’s indirect effects on the established tours.

“That’s a new thing,” he said. “And I’ve come around to accepting that’s probably a good thing, because that wasn’t in place pre-LIV. So when we talk about the things that LIV has, the ulterior impacts that LIV has had on the game, that’s one of them, and I’d say that’s a positive to be fair.”