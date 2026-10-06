Rory McIlroy Announces Career News Ahead of DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy is approaching the final stretch of another significant season, with the Northern Irishman currently second in the Race to Dubai standings behind Patrick Reed. McIlroy reduced the gap to the American at last month’s BMW PGA Championship after closing with a 68 at Wentworth Club to finish in a share of second.

The World No. 2 has also added another major achievement to his career this year. After completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta National in 2025, McIlroy successfully defended his Masters title in April, becoming only the fourth player to win the Green Jacket in consecutive years after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods.

His schedule will remain busy through the end of 2026, with major events in Europe and Australia still ahead. McIlroy is also chasing another Race to Dubai title and a place alongside one of the European Tour’s most successful players in the history of the competition.

Rory McIlroy Returns to Dubai for DP World Tour Championship

McIlroy will return to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship from November 12-15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where he will attempt to win his eighth Harry Vardon Trophy and draw level with Colin Montgomerie’s record haul.

The seven-time Race to Dubai champion currently sits behind Reed in the standings. The American is also confirmed for the season-ending event, setting up another battle for the European No. 1 title.

McIlroy significantly reduced Reed’s advantage at the BMW PGA Championship. His closing 68 at Wentworth helped him finish joint second and strengthened his position heading into the final stages of the Race to Dubai.

The 37-year-old also has an impressive record at the Earth Course. He has won the DP World Tour Championship three times, in 2012, 2015 and 2024.

McIlroy is aiming to finish the season with another Race to Dubai title after winning the award seven times.

Rory McIlroy Confirms Australian Open Plans

McIlroy will also head to Australia in December for the Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club from December 3-6.

The tournament will mark his second consecutive appearance in the Australian Open after he competed at the Royal Melbourne last year. McIlroy is also scheduled to remain in Australia after the tournament for the Cathedral Invitational.

The additional event benefits Adam Scott’s foundation and will take place at Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club.

“I’m going to play the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott’s foundation,” McIlroy said. “So, I’m going to stay down for that. I’m excited for that as well.”

McIlroy confirmed that he will stay in Australia for a few days after the Australian Open. The Cathedral Invitational is a 36-hole mixed event, with McIlroy committed to playing 18 holes.

The Australian Open will be held at Kingston Heath, a course McIlroy has previously described as one of his favorites in Melbourne.

Rory McIlroy Opens Up on His Connection to Dubai

McIlroy has developed a strong connection with Dubai throughout his career, and the Earth Course has been particularly successful for him.

His three DP World Tour Championship victories have come across different stages of his career, with his most recent triumph arriving in 2024.

“I’ve always loved coming to Dubai and I’ve had some great days on the Earth course, so I’m really looking forward to being back for the DP World Tour Championship,” McIlroy said.

The Race to Dubai also carries particular importance for the Northern Irishman, who has repeatedly finished the season as European No. 1.

“Getting to eight and drawing level with Monty would mean a lot,” McIlroy said. “He was an amazing player to watch when I was growing up, and the Race to Dubai is something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in.”

“To have the opportunity to win it again, and potentially match Monty’s record, would be a pretty special way to finish the season.”

McIlroy’s return to Dubai will therefore carry both season-ending and career significance as he attempts to close the gap on Reed and move within one Race to Dubai title of Montgomerie’s record.