Rory McIlroy Gets Major Update as 7 Stars Withdraw From Abu Dhabi Event

As the DP World Tour season approaches its final chapter, the Race to Dubai title remains within reach for the leading contenders. Every round now carries more weight, with two tournaments separating players from the season-ending crown. Pressure is mounting as the tour prepares for its final test.

The journey starts at Yas Links with the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, November 5–8, followed the next week by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The stakes are high: only the top 50 eligible players in the Race to Dubai standings after Abu Dhabi will qualify for the season finale.

Yet uncertainty clouds the finish as Middle East security remains under scrutiny. The confirmed entry list is a talking point ahead of the opening playoff event.

Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fox Among Notable Absentees

Several high-profile golfers, including Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee and Robert MacIntyre, will miss the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

Alex Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Gerard will also miss the opening event despite qualifying through the Race to Dubai standings.

Security concerns may have influenced some withdrawals, but the reasons for all of them are not confirmed. Rose said he wanted a quiet year-end to prepare for the next season.

Matt Fitzpatrick had previously expressed reservations about traveling to the region. Speaking at the BMW PGA Championship, he said becoming a father had changed his perspective.

“Being completely honest as things stand right now, I wouldn’t be that comfortable,” Fitzpatrick said. He added that he wouldn’t necessarily be keen to travel, given what he was reading about the regional situation.

Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked player absent from Abu Dhabi. Sixth in the Race to Dubai standings, the New Zealander could have challenged for the season title.

Rory McIlroy has taken a different approach. The Northern Irishman remains committed to competing in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, alongside other leading players.

“If the local governments feel like it’s safe to put on these events, they are not going to put their citizens or visitors in harm’s way, and I love the Middle East, so I’m looking forward to going back,” McIlroy said.

The DP World Tour has maintained its intention to stage both events in the UAE. A spokesperson told “Sky Sports” that the UK Foreign Office had not issued travel advice against the country and that the tour remained in contact with its international advisers.

Rory McIlroy and Race to Dubai Rivals Face Crucial Playoff Battles

The absences could affect the Race to Dubai battle as players approach the season’s final two events.

The Abu Dhabi tournament features the top 70 available players in the standings, while only the top 50 eligible golfers will progress to Dubai.

Eugenio Chacarra leads the standings, with Patrick Reed and McIlroy among his closest challengers. Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Scott are also expected to compete in the playoffs.

With several highly ranked players missing Abu Dhabi, others in the field have a chance to improve their positions.

Chacarra and Reed are chasing their first Race to Dubai title, while McIlroy is pursuing another season-long crown.

Fox’s absence from Abu Dhabi is particularly significant given his sixth-place standing.

However, he remains listed for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, leaving his participation in the season finale separate from his decision to miss the opening event.

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship runs from November 5 to 8 at Yas Links, before the tour concludes at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

As the playoffs approach, the field will shift, and the Race to Dubai standings will help shape the season’s final chapter.