Rory McIlroy Reveals Unexpected Personal Change Before PGA Tour Starts

Rory McIlroy appears to have made a bold change during the brief PGA Tour offseason. Despite the layoff, McIlroy is still competing in some of the DP World Tour events, including this week’s DP World India Championship.

McIlroy showed up to one of the practice rounds with noticeably baggier pants than normal. The star is known for wearing more form-fitting golf pants but showed up to the event with a pair of relaxed navy trousers.

“Rory’s arrived in Delhi with a pair of new trousers 👀,” the DP World Tour noted in an October 13, message on X.

McIlroy’s new look received a mixed reaction on social media.

“You can tell he is self conscious about them… Not bad not good either,” a fan reacted.

“Sheeeesh Rory! Didn’t realize we were gonna see Drippy Rory this season. But no one does it better than @TommyFleetwood1,” another added.

“Rory making a subtle pitch to sign with Malbon after his Nike contract expires,” joked one person.

“Looks like he is wearing his waterproofs,” another fan said.

Here’s a look at McIlroy’s new look. Let us know in the comments what you think about McIlroy’s fashion choice.



Let’s dive into the latest golf news.

Rory McIlroy Backs New DP World Tour ‘Ban’ of LIV Golfers

Heading into the DP World India Championship, McIlroy is the favorite to win the event. McIlroy sits as a +650 in the golf odds followed by Tommy Fleetwood at +870, per DraftKings.

The DP World Tour announced a policy change which prohibits players from participating in 2027 events who are also part of LIV Golf 2.0. McIlroy backed the move and explained why the rule is strategic.

“I think with the way the golf landscape is, I know the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are working really hard to find like a suitable landing to continue with the strategic alliance,” McIlroy told reporters during an October 14, media session.

“I think while they’re doing that, LIV is in such a state of flux that — you know, I think the DP World Tour have been more than accommodating to LIV players,” McIlroy continued.

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“You know, yes, they’ve had to maybe do some things that have been conditional to their membership, like play a couple extra events this year, but I think this was always coming down the line. I think the DP World Tour have made a good decision, because the golf landscape, I feel like it’s been constantly changing for the last four, five years.”

Rory McIlroy’s Nike Apparel Deal Is Worth $200 Million

As for McIlroy’s fashion, it will be interesting to see if the golfer brings the baggier pants to the PGA Tour in 2027. McIlroy wears Nike apparel on the course as part of his brand deal.

The Irish Times reported in 2017 that McIlroy signed a 10-year, $200 million deal to wear Nike.

“Nike is the leading sports brand in the world and naturally a partner I want to align with,” McIlroy noted on his official website.

“Being one of their stable of athletes is a dream come true and gives me an edge in one of the most competitive fields of sport on the planet.”