Rory McIlroy Dealt Unfortunate News After Opening Round in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Championship is a key event in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai season, with the playoffs reaching a decisive stage at Yas Links. Players are looking to strengthen their positions before next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy arrived pursuing a record-equalling eighth season-long title. He began the week third in the Race to Dubai standings, behind Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed.

Francesco Laporta set the pace in Thursday’s opening round with a 10-under 62, while Jon Rahm, Sam Bairstow and Bernd Wiesberger trailed by three shots.

Rory McIlroy explains decision to accept two-shot penalty

Rory McIlroy addressed the two-shot penalty he received at the Abu Dhabi Championship after officials reviewed footage from the par-4 12th.

The ruling followed his wedge moving grass behind the ball as he assessed a difficult lie. Officials said this improved his lie.

McIlroy denied intending to gain an advantage. He explained that his first chip shot traveled from the bottom of a slope before rolling back into a divot.

When he returned to assess the next shot, he placed his club behind the ball to feel the lie.

Rory McIlroy has reacted to his 2 shot penalty for improving his lie at the Abu Dhabi Championship on the DP World Tour: “Yeah. They showed me a video from 12. Hit my first chip shot from down on the bottom of the hill, then get up, came back down and rolled into a divot. “And… https://t.co/UdD0AROMHh — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 5, 2026

“They showed me a video from 12,” McIlroy said. “You can see like a little piece of grass around the divot sort of lies down as I put my club down behind the ball.”

He said the grass stayed flattened, though he didn’t think he’d pressed it down. He admitted the footage looked bad.

“Obviously there’s no intent. I play by the rules,” he said. “But just by looking at the video, like it doesn’t look very good. Obviously that wasn’t my intent.”

McIlroy said he was testing whether a 54-degree wedge could reach the back of the ball, but didn’t want people to think he’d gained an unfair advantage.

“I don’t feel like I pressed down. But at the same time, I don’t want the perception of people thinking like I got away with something either,” he said. “So I’m happy to take a two-shot penalty and move on and move into tomorrow.”

The penalty changed his score on the 12th from a double bogey to a quadruple bogey. His initial 4-under 68 was adjusted to a 2-under 70 after the post-round review.

Rory McIlroy faces ground to make up in Abu Dhabi

McIlroy made six birdies in his opening round and had no other dropped shots. He responded at the 14th with a birdie after driving the short par-4 green.

He holed a long putt for another birdie at the 15th and added another at the 16th, but could not take advantage of the par-5 18th.

He finished tied for 33rd at 2-under par, eight shots behind Laporta. Laporta’s 62 gave him a three-shot lead over Rahm, Bairstow and Wiesberger.

McIlroy was level with Chacarra, while Reed finished on 2-over 74.

The result leaves McIlroy with ground to make up over the remaining rounds.

He entered the tournament third in the Race to Dubai standings, behind Chacarra and Reed, and needs a strong finish to improve his position before the season-ending event.

The Abu Dhabi Championship is an important opportunity in his pursuit of an eighth season-long title. Winning the Race to Dubai would draw McIlroy level with Colin Montgomerie’s record.

The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai follows next week, making the remaining rounds at Yas Links significant to his season-long ambitions.

McIlroy has recorded 10 previous top-three finishes in Abu Dhabi but has yet to win the event. He will now look to close the eight-shot gap to Laporta before the tour’s final event.