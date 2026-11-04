Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Admission on Scottie Scheffler & Family Amid Offseason

Rory McIlroy has always respected Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 became a serious threat at Augusta National this year.

Scheffler finished one shot behind McIlroy at the Masters in April.

The two rivals compete during the PGA Tour season. After it ends, Scheffler rarely tees it up. McIlroy keeps going. He travels the world with his wife, Erica Stoll. He also keeps playing on the European circuit.

Scheffler drew criticism for that approach recently. McIlroy defended Scheffler on Wednesday, ahead of the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

“I’ve seen criticism of Scottie Scheffler because Scottie doesn’t play, but that’s his decision,” McIlroy said. “If he doesn’t want to, that’s his prerogative. I think Scottie being Scottie is good enough for the world of golf and he doesn’t need to travel all over the world because he’s got a young family and that doesn’t bring value to his life.”

Scottie Scheffler Enjoys Time With Wife Meredith During Offseason

Scheffler’s offseason plan is simple. He wants to be home in Dallas with his wife, Meredith, and their two sons. He told People in an interview published June 17 that home comes first once the season ends.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” Scheffler said.

The couple welcomed their second son, Remy, on March 27. Their older son, Bennett, turned 2 in May.

“I’m at a time in my life where I have a young family at home and young kids,” he said. “Those are times — the fall is a special time for our family. It’s where we can really check out and be together and I get to spend a lot of time with my kids. So I hold those moments pretty sacred.”

McIlroy takes the opposite approach. He spends his offseason traveling with his family to different countries.

Next month, McIlroy and Erica will fly to Australia for an extended stay. McIlroy made a similar trip last December.

“I like travel, it’s all I’ve known. I’ve grown up on this tour. I’ve travelled the world since I was 16. I don’t know any different. That’s just what I like to do, and it’s not out of any feeling of responsibility to the game or trying to be an ambassador. It’s just because I enjoy doing it.”

McIlroy plays the Australian Open next month. He then plans to stay for the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott’s foundation.

Scottie Scheffler Eyes Future Trip to New Zealand and Australia

Scheffler has said he wants to play in Australia and New Zealand one day.

“New Zealand is a place we would love to be able to go to,” Scheffler said. “My wife has always wanted to go to New Zealand.”

Scheffler has not set a date. For now, his young family shapes his schedule.