Tiger Woods Has Career News Emerge Amid Recent ESPN Deal

Tiger Woods co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, recently inked a multi-year rights extension with ESPN. The companies announced the deal on Oct. 1.

Rufus Hack, TMRW Sports’ president of golf, called ESPN “the ultimate partner in helping establish TGL.”

The announcement did not include financial terms. TGL said more than 30% of its viewers report they do not regularly watch other pro golf. The league has not yet released its full 2027 schedule.

Amid that, Woods has another project running in the background.

Tiger Woods Announces Personal News

TGR Design, Woods’ course architecture firm, is finishing the golf course at Bluejack Ranch in Aledo, Texas. Woods announced the project in October 2024 in a letter on the community’s website.

Aledo sits west of Fort Worth in Parker County. The property covers 914 acres and operates as a working ranch.

Woods and design consultant Beau Welling designed the par-72, 18-hole layout. The club also includes a lighted 10-hole par-3 course.

Woods announced the soft opening in September, but the grand opening is scheduled for November 2026. It was planned as a $2.5 billion community with 500 homes. Properties start at $1 million, with the average cost being $2 million to $4 million.

Andy and Kristin Mitchell, who developed Bluejack National, lead the project. Former PGA Tour player J.J. Henry is a partner. Bluejack National, Woods’ first U.S. course design, opened in 2016 in Montgomery, Texas, near Houston.

“It’s extremely motivating for me to contribute to the golfing legacy of Fort Worth,” Woods wrote in the letter.

Woods, 50, has not announced a date for his return to competitive golf. He hit balls at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on Sept. 15.

The session came during the Nexus Cup, an event that benefits his TGR Foundation.

The PGA Tour set new membership rules Sept. 15 for its 2028 Championship Series. Players near the top of the career money list can use a one-time exemption in 2028. They must play at least 15 PGA Tour events in 2027 to qualify.

Fifteen starts would triple the five Woods made in 2024, his last PGA Tour season.

Woods has expressed more interest in the PGA Tour Champions, though he has not announced plans to play there as well.