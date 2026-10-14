Tiger Woods Sparks PNC Return Hopes in Range Clip With Max Homa

Tiger Woods has remained involved in golf despite an extended absence from competitive play. The 15-time major champion has not competed in a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championship, while injuries and his recovery have continued to affect his playing schedule. At 50, Woods has not yet confirmed when he intends to return to competition.

His recent activities have kept him connected to the sport through junior tournaments, charity events and appearances alongside other professionals. Woods has also faced legal issues following a car crash in Florida in March, adding another complication to a difficult year.

His latest public golf appearance has now renewed attention on his game. Although no comeback date has been confirmed, his participation in a clinic offers another look at his current activity outside tournament competition.

Tiger Woods Hits Full Shots at TGR Invitational Event

Golf Monthly’s reporter Jonny Leighfield reported that Woods attended the TGR Jr. Invitational and TGR Invitational on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

Woods joined Max Homa for a question-and-answer session after a special dinner on Sunday, then joined Homa and Billy Horschel for a range clinic on Tuesday.

Footage from the session showed Woods hitting full shots, including iron shots and wedges.

The appearance drew attention from golf fans, with some discussing whether he could return to competitive play later this year or in 2027.

Woodthrough event is connected to his TGR Foundation, which supports youth development and education initiatives.

His involvement in the junior competition allowed him to stay active in golf without committing to a professional tournament.

The footage follows other recent glimpses of Woods practicing. He was seen hitting balls at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in September as he prepared for the Nexus Cup, an amateur team competition that benefits his foundation.

During that appearance, Woods offered a brief assessment of his game when asked about his current ability.

“I can hit pretty much anything,” he said.

However, neither the latest clinic nor the earlier practice session confirms that Woods is ready to compete.

He has endured several major injuries, including a serious lower-right-leg injury in a 2021 car accident and multiple back surgeries.

His most recent back procedure was a disk replacement in October 2025.

Woods also completed rehabilitation at a center in Switzerland in June after announcing that he was stepping away to seek treatment.

His recovery and continued practice have generated interest, but he has not announced a playing schedule.

Tiger Woods’ Possible PNC Championship Return Remains Unconfirmed

The latest footage has also renewed discussion about whether Woods could play in the PNC Championship in December.

The 36-hole event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando features major champions competing alongside family members, and Woods has participated five times with his son, Charlie.

The pair made their debut in 2020 and finished as runners-up twice.

Their most recent appearance came in 2024, when they lost a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason. They did not compete in 2025 while Woods recovered from back surgery.

The PNC Championship could provide a different route back to competition because it uses a two-person scramble format.

However, Woods has not confirmed that he will enter this year’s event, scheduled for December 17-20.

Another option is the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which Woods hosts December 3-6.

The 20-player tournament benefits his foundation, though his hosting role doesn’t mean he will compete.

Looking further ahead, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club is scheduled for February 18-21, 2027.

Woods hosts the event, giving him another potential opportunity to return if his recovery allows.

These options remain speculative. The latest range footage shows Woods hitting full shots, but it doesn’t show whether he can handle the physical demands of tournament golf.

For now, Woods’ appearance at the TGR event offers a fresh look at his ongoing involvement in the sport. However, his next competitive appearance remains uncertain.