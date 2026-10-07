Tommy Fleetwood Announces Career News Amid Close Call

Tommy Fleetwood is looking to capitalize on a nice outing at St. Andrews after the golfer finished T4 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Following the tournament, Fleetwood confirmed plans for his next event.

Fleetwood will look to defend his crown at the DP World India Championship. The golfer took to Instagram to reflect on his outing at The Old Course and announce his plans to compete in India.

“Another special week at the @dunhilllinks,” Fleetwood explained. “No matter what happens there are always memories made forever at this timeless place!

“Thank you @ophipps7 for carrying me out there and thank you Johan @cutmaker for everything you do year in year out and for your support,” Fleetwood added.

“Next stop India. See you at work.”

Fleetwood will tee off at the DP World India Championship on October 15. The golfer won the 2025 event.

Tommy Fleetwood’s Illness Forced Withdraw at FedEx Open de France

It was a bounce-back week for Fleetwood who withdrew from his last tournament at the FedEx Open de France in September. Fleetwood revealed that an illness prevented him from finishing the France event despite playing solid golf.



“I hated having to withdraw from The French Open this week, I honestly thought I might have had a chance of playing but I was too ill,” Fleetwood noted in a September 27, message on X.

“I’m so sorry to all the fans that supported this week and especially to all of the sponsors and organisers of such a great event. I have so many fond memories of Le Golf National and will be back in the future!!”

Tommy Fleetwood Plans to Play in 3 More Tournaments, Starting With DP World India Championship

Following the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood provided an overview of his game. Fleetwood finished T11 at the Tour Championship in August to cap off a solid 2026 PGA campaign.

The golfer is using some of the international tournaments on the DP World Tour to prepare for 2027. Fleetwood plans to play in India and two additional events.

“I was playing well last week in France,” Fleetwood told reporters on October 4. “At Wentworth I was really poor and last week I was playing well. I was gutted I didn’t get to the weekend. I felt like I had done some really good work and I was playing well.

“… It’s nice to be rewarded for good golf. It’s great feeling like you’re doing a lot of things and you can put up a score but if you’re not doing, that’s the only thing that counts, in a way,” Fleetwood added.

“I’ve got three events left, and for sure, absolutely want to finish as strong as possible. I think every tournament is so important these days. There’s always things to play for. Yeah, happy to have had some rewards for hard work and feel like I’ve been doing well and hope they continue.”