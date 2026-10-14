Tommy Fleetwood Shares Personal Moment With Son Ahead of Title Defense

Tommy Fleetwood returns to Delhi Golf Club this week for the 2026 DP World India Championship. The English golfer will defend his title against a strong international field from October 15–18. Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre are among the leading names competing in New Delhi.

The second edition of the championship features Ryder Cup teammates and other established players. Fleetwood aims to build on last year’s success, while McIlroy seeks to regain the lead in the Race to Dubai standings.

The tournament also gives Fleetwood a chance to return to a venue where he had a memorable week in 2025, and he highlighted family moments from his previous visit.

Tommy Fleetwood Recalls Emotional Delhi Victory With Son Frankie

Tommy Fleetwood recalled how his son Frankie ran onto the 18th green to celebrate his victory at Delhi Golf Club in 2025. The moment fulfilled a wish the family had discussed before the tournament and gave Fleetwood an additional source of motivation.

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“The week before, I was playing golf with Frankie at home and he said that I’d never won a tournament where he could run onto the 18th green,” Fleetwood said. “I wrote that down and had that as like a little motivating factor for me.”

Fleetwood admitted he didn’t expect the moment to come so soon. However, he kept the thought in mind as he competed for the title.

“I didn’t expect it to happen that week. To be honest, I just had it down that I was like, this will be a moment that I can have, that I can chase and stuff,” he said.

The celebration became one of the lasting memories of his victory. Fleetwood also explained why sharing the experience with his son meant so much to him.

“Yeah, seeing him run on is like, I think that’s what all of us dream of. You know, just having your child come and celebrate with you on the 18th green,” Fleetwood said. “I’m so grateful to have been able to experience that moment and it’s made a lasting impression on Frankie and he’s looking forward to going back.”

Frankie has gained attention for his golf skills, notably sinking a 30-foot downhill putt while practicing with his father and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Although it was just practice, it highlighted Frankie’s growing interest in the sport. Fleetwood looks forward to returning to the venue where they celebrated.

“Going to defend a tournament is always a lovely feeling, getting to go again and having similar experiences,” he said. “Can’t wait to go back and experience it again.”

Tommy Fleetwood Faces Rory McIlroy and Other Stars in Title Defense

Fleetwood faces a tough challenge defending his title at Delhi Golf Club, teeing off alongside McIlroy and MacIntyre from the 10th hole at 9:45 PM ET on Thursday.

McIlroy aims to top the Race to Dubai standings this week, competing alongside current leader Patrick Reed and major champions Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox.

MacIntyre, meanwhile, will make his debut at the DP World India Championship. His presence adds another Ryder Cup teammate to the group playing alongside Fleetwood and McIlroy.

Fleetwood has already spoken positively about returning to India as the defending champion. In a video shared by the “DP World Tour” on X, he described the experience as special for golfers.

“It’s lovely to be back, isn’t it?” Fleetwood said. “I think, you know, as golfers, whenever you come back to somewhere as defending champion, it’s always a lovely feeling.”

He also highlighted the atmosphere and the welcome players receive in India.

“I think coming here to India is such a unique experience for us. I think we’re very lucky to get the opportunity and get so well looked after,” he said. “I think it’s a, you know, great atmosphere. So yeah, it’s been lovely so far.”

The championship runs October 15–18 at Delhi Golf Club, where Fleetwood aims to defend his title, which holds personal significance after last year’s celebration with Frankie, amid a strong Indian field.