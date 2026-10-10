Former Cowboys QB Disqualified From Korn Ferry Qualifier

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo experienced two significant setbacks on the same day, losing his position at CBS Sports while also seeing his latest attempt to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour end in disqualification.

Romo competed in the final round of a Korn Ferry Tour Q-School pre-qualifier at the Club at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on October 2.

While the 46-year-old was attempting to keep his professional golf aspirations alive, CBS announced that it had mutually agreed to part ways with him after nine seasons as its lead NFL analyst.

The unusual circumstances surrounding Romo’s final round have since drawn attention, particularly after officials determined that he signed an incorrect scorecard.

According to Michael Bamberger of Golf.com, Romo was disqualified after discrepancies emerged involving two holes late in his round. However, the scoring issue was only part of what became a difficult day for the former Cowboys star.

Romo’s Final Round Included Slow-Play Warning Before Disqualification

Romo entered the final round with scores of 76 and 75 through his first 36 holes. Although he trailed the tournament leaders by 13 strokes, he remained within reach of the top 37 finishers and ties who would advance to the next stage of qualifying.

Playing alongside Nebraska college golfer Ethan Smith and Louisiana professional Brandon Rice, Romo had a small gallery of approximately two dozen spectators following his group.

He made the turn at one-over-par 37, leaving himself needing several birdies over his final nine holes to improve his position.

Instead, Romo failed to record a birdie over the closing stretch. His group also received a slow-play warning and was placed on the clock, adding another complication as the players attempted to finish their rounds.

Romo eventually signed for a 74, which would have left him three strokes short of advancing.

Rice, who was responsible for keeping Romo’s scorecard, told Ryan French of Monday Q Info that he believed Romo had taken five strokes on his 16th hole. Romo, however, signed for a four.

A South Central PGA professional who had monitored the group’s pace of play later reviewed the posted scores and recalled Romo making bogey fives on both his 16th and 17th holes.

That account suggested Romo’s scorecard was two strokes lower than his actual total.

PGA Tour rules official Rob Keller subsequently contacted Romo’s playing partners and spoke with Romo about the discrepancies.

Keller told Golf.com that the scoring process had been rushed and that Romo had not carefully reviewed the card before signing it.

Under the applicable tournament rules, signing for a score lower than the actual number of strokes taken results in disqualification if the mistake is not corrected within the allowed period.

Keller said Romo accepted responsibility for the error and spoke positively about the tournament’s organization.

Romo’s Golf Setback Comes as CBS Moves Forward With J.J. Watt

The timing of Romo’s disqualification made the story particularly notable because his departure from CBS became public while he was competing in Oklahoma.

On October 2, CBS Sports confirmed that Romo would not return to the network’s lead NFL broadcast team.

The announcement followed his July 23 arrest in Wisconsin on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Romo pleaded no contest to the charge on September 1 and had been on leave from the network.

According to the Associated Press, CBS confirmed that former NFL defensive star J.J. Watt would continue working alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Romo had served as the network’s lead game analyst since retiring from football in 2017, quickly gaining recognition for his ability to anticipate plays and explain quarterback decisions.

His broadcasting success eventually led to a lucrative contract extension in 2020 reportedly worth $180 million over 10 years.

With his CBS tenure now over, Romo has indicated that his immediate priorities will be away from the broadcast booth.

In a statement following the network’s announcement, Romo said he planned to step away from work and focus on his health and family before pursuing another opportunity.

That decision leaves questions about his professional future, including whether competitive golf will continue to play a significant role.

Romo has previously competed in PGA Tour events through sponsor exemptions, including the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, where he missed the cut after rounds of 77 and 82.

He has continued pursuing opportunities in competitive golf despite the difficulty of competing against professionals seeking full-time tour status.