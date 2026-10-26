Vanessa Trump Shares Heartfelt Message and Rare Tiger Woods Photo After Cancer-Free Announcement

Vanessa Trump celebrated being cancer-free with a rare Instagram post featuring her boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, and two of her children after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 48-year-old shared a photo of herself, Woods, daughter Kai Trump, and one of her sons standing together in front of a colorful “Congratulations” banner. The family gathered around a bell to mark the end of her cancer treatment.

Trump shared the photos on Sunday, October 25, while promoting a new interview with her daughter and Dr. Nicole Saphier for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I sat down with my daughter and Dr. Nicole Saphier to share my journey with breast cancer,” Trump wrote on Instagram.

“It was a long and challenging journey, and I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support of the people who surrounded me along the way. By sharing my story, I hope to encourage others to prioritize their health, schedule their screenings, and understand the importance of early detection.”

Trump also encouraged followers to support patients receiving treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“If sharing my experience encourages even one person to get checked, it’s worth it,” she wrote.

Vanessa Trump Reveals Early Symptoms Before Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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During the YouTube interview, Trump discussed the symptoms she experienced before learning she had invasive ductal carcinoma.

Trump described experiencing “extreme fatigue” during the six months leading up to her diagnosis.

She recalled feeling “extremely tired” even while completing everyday activities, including a trip to Starbucks.

Trump explained that fatigue can be “hard to detect” because feeling tired is often considered “a normal mom symptom.”

She also discussed her treatment, revealing that she underwent a lumpectomy followed by three courses of radiation.

According to Mayo Clinic, a lumpectomy removes a breast tumor along with a small amount of surrounding healthy tissue.

Trump said her cancer was attributed to environmental rather than genetic factors.

After completing treatment, Trump underwent an MRI and learned that her “results came back clear.”

She plans to continue receiving scans three to four times annually for the next five to 10 years.

Tiger Woods Appears in Rare Family Photo Following Vanessa Trump’s Treatment

Woods appeared alongside Trump and her children in one photo in her Instagram carousel.

The former model also shared two additional photos with Kai, her eldest child with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.

Trump and her ex-husband share five children.

The family photo comes several months after Trump publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2026.

At the time, she announced that doctors had diagnosed her in April and that she was working with her medical team on treatment.

“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Trump wrote on Instagram.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”