Wyndham Clark Announces Personal News Ahead of Mexico Open

The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall schedule heads to Mexico, where established champions and rising stars prepare for another test at Vidanta Vallarta. From October 29 to November 1, the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open will bring 120 players together as they chase a share of the $6 million purse and valuable FedExCup points.

Among them is Wyndham Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion. With Tony Finau, Tom Kim, and defending champion Brian Campbell also in the field, the tournament promises a competitive week as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Beyond the leaderboard and points race, the Mexico Open offers Clark something personal. Trusted friends have often joined his professional golf journey, adding interest to this week’s appearance.

Wyndham Clark Names Younger Brother Brendan as His Caddie

Wyndham Clark will have his younger brother, Brendan Clark, carry his bag at the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, according to “Golfweek”. The assignment gives the siblings an opportunity to share the course during the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

The reason for the caddie change has not been publicly confirmed. Brendan’s appointment also doesn’t indicate whether the arrangement will last beyond the Mexico Open.

Clark previously worked with David Pelekoudas, who carried his bag during his 2026 U.S. Open victory. Pelekoudas stepped in after Clark’s former caddie, John Ellis, became unwell at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Clark and Pelekoudas were already friends before working together. That familiarity followed a longer partnership with Ellis, whose relationship with Clark extended beyond golf.

Bringing Brendan onto the bag adds a family connection to Clark’s latest tournament appearance. It also gives the brothers a chance to experience the demands of professional tournament golf together.

Who Is Wyndham Clark’s Brother, Brendan?

Brendan Clark was born in June 1997, around four years after his older brother. He has been part of Wyndham’s journey through professional golf and witnessed some of his biggest career moments.

During the week of the 2023 U.S. Open, Wyndham hosted a dinner for Brendan and some of his business clients. At the gathering, Wyndham told those present that he would win the tournament.

He went on to capture the title at Los Angeles Country Club. Brendan was among the family members celebrating near the 18th green as Wyndham lifted the trophy.

The brothers’ connection extends beyond major championship weeks. Their relationship gives them a familiar rapport as they prepare to work together in Mexico.

As caddie, Brendan will advise Wyndham on yardages, green reads, and club selection as he navigates the course and competes. However, it’s unclear whether Brendan has caddied for him in a professional tournament.

Wyndham Clark Faces a Competitive Mexico Open Field

The 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open runs from October 29 to November 1 at Vidanta Vallarta. The tournament features 120 players competing for a $6 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.

Clark will face several notable competitors, including Tony Finau, the 2023 Mexico Open winner, Tom Kim, and defending champion Brian Campbell.

Campbell claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in 2025 after beating Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff.

The event forms part of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, giving players another chance to improve their standings before the season concludes.

Vidanta Vallarta will play a par-71 course measuring more than 7,000 yards. Clark and Brendan will need to work together on yardages, green reading, and club selection throughout the tournament.

Their partnership will be one of the personal storylines to follow in Mexico.

For now, the assignment offers the brothers a new experience as Wyndham looks to deliver another strong performance on the PGA Tour.