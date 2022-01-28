Bears Make OC Offer to Top Packers Assistant: Report

By the end of the weekend, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could have more than one hole to fill on his 2022 coaching staff.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Chicago Bears have made an offer to hire Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Eberflus. Getsy has been with the Packers since LaFleur took over in 2019, but play-calling could be an incentive to lure him to Chicago given that LaFleur handles those responsibilities in Green Bay.

LaFleur’s offensive assistants have garnered significant hiring attention in the weeks since the 2021 regular season ended. The Packers have already lost former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to the Denver Broncos, who officially hired him to be their new head coach on January 27. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers might also be in danger of losing offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to the Broncos after Hackett put in a request to interview Stenavich for the offensive coordinator opening on his new staff in Denver.

LaFleur previously said he would look internally to replace Hackett as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2022, but Getsy and Stenavich would be the top candidates for such a promotion. If both of them are hired away, LaFleur could find himself looking to replace all three of his top offensive coaches.

Packers Interview First External OC Candidate

As someone who rose through the NFL coaching ranks relatively quickly, LaFleur recognizes that talented assistants can be difficult to retain when strong hiring offers come in from other organizations. He is also not putting all of his eggs in one basket when it comes to finding a new offensive coordinator for his 2022 Packers team.

According to a January 28 report from Rapoport, the Packers have interviewed Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator job. Koger was an offensive quality control coach for the Packers in LaFleur’s first two seasons but was hired away to L.A. last offseason, helping veteran Jared Cook exceed 45 receptions and 500 receiving yards during the 2021 season.

Unsurprisingly, though, the Broncos are also scheduled to interview Koger for the offensive coordinator vacancy on Hackett’s new staff. Koger worked closely with Hackett during their two years together in Green Bay and would essentially be asked to help construct the same type of system that he knew with LaFleur and the Packers.

Rapoport also mentioned the Packers are expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Brian Johnson, who has played a key role in helping develop dual-threat starter Jalen Hurts. Johnson’s quarterback experience could be valuable for a number of reasons, but one obvious one would be helping LaFleur and the Packers bring along 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love — who could end up being the starter in 2022 if Aaron Rodgers is either traded to another team or retires from the NFL.