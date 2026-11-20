The Green Bay Packers signed Aaron Banks to one of the richest contracts for an NFL guard, hoping he would add muscle to their offensive line. Less than two seasons later, the $77 million investment has drawn a particularly harsh verdict.

Banks was benched for Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings despite being available to play. A new ranking of the Packers’ worst free-agent deals has his signing at the bottom.

Packers’ Aaron Banks Deal Draws ‘Never Been Great’ Verdict

In his list of Green Bay’s worst free-agent signings dating back to 1997, Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber argued the Packers overpaid for Banks after their offensive line was physically overmatched by Philadelphia in the 2024 playoffs.

Huber was especially critical of the decision to pay Banks like one of the league’s elite guards.

He wrote that Green Bay gave “great-player money to a player who had never been great.”

The guard signed a four-year, $77 million contract in 2025 after spending four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The $19.25 million annual average ranks ninth among guards, according to Huber.

Huber went even further in discussing the financial consequences, calling it “the worst contract in NFL history.”

Banks started 14 of 15 appearances in his first Green Bay season, but injuries have made the second year considerably worse. Huber pointed to “a mountain of lower-body injuries” as a central problem with the signing.

Aaron Banks Benching Adds to Packers’ $77 Million Concern

Banks has logged just 137 offensive snaps through 10 games this season. Against Minnesota, he played only three special-teams snaps after the Packers started Laken Tomlinson at left guard and Travis Glover at right guard.

Tomlinson joined Green Bay from Dallas’ practice squad, while Glover is a former sixth-round draft pick. The Packers chose that combination even with Banks active.

Coach Matt LaFleur explained the decision following the loss, as detailed in the offensive-line shakeup.

“I think Laken’s been doing a pretty good job,” LaFleur said, before explaining that Banks had been competing at right guard.

The shuffled line didn’t solve the team’s larger problems. Jordan Love was sacked eight times against Minnesota as the Packers committed four turnovers.

Banks’ recent play has also been poor when he has gotten on the field. Pro Football Focus gives him a 39.1 overall grade this season. His 2025 grade was 53.5, reflecting struggles that predate the latest benching.

Packers Face Costly Aaron Banks Decision Before 2027

The contract complicates any decision to move on. Banks is due a $9.5 million roster bonus in March, and his current 2027 cap charge stands at approximately $25.45 million.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Banks before June 1 would leave roughly $26.29 million in dead money, slightly more than his scheduled cap charge. A post-June 1 designation could spread that charge across future seasons.

Huber doesn’t expect Green Bay to pay the upcoming bonus. His prediction is that Banks will depart, even if the Packers remain responsible for substantial dead money.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, meanwhile, has pointed to health and consistency as the keys to Banks getting back on the field. For a player signed to stabilize the line, merely earning a role has become the immediate challenge.

Green Bay is 6-4 and enters its bye still trying to find dependable protection for Love. Banks’ contract ensures his future will remain a major financial decision whether or not he returns to the starting lineup.