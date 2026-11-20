The Green Bay Packers have cut ties with one of their veteran running backs as they navigate their bye week and the ongoing injury concerns with Josh Jacobs.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Packers waived veteran running back Pierre Strong Jr. from their 53-man active roster on Thursday, November 19.

Pierre had spent the past two seasons with the Packers, playing in five games in 2026 and gaining 59 yards and three first downs on 25 carries as an injury fill-in for Jacobs. After Chris Brooks’ activation from injured reserve last week, though, the Packers had five running backs signed to their roster, putting them in an overcrowded situation.

The Packers could re-sign Pierre to their practice squad if no other team claims him off waivers. He still has all three of his practice-squad elevations for the regular season.

Packers News: Josh Jacobs Underwent Surgery Before Bye

Getty Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

The Packers are now back down to having four running backs on their 53-man roster, but they will effectively only have three when they emerge from their bye next week.

Jacobs is currently recovering from surgery on his fractured right ring finger. While he avoided injured reserve, the Packers aren’t expecting to have him available for at least a few weeks as he works through recovery, according to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs had successful surgery on his fractured right ring finger Friday in Los Angeles with Dr. Steven Shin, the noted hand and wrist surgeon, and should be back in the next few weeks,” Pelissero wrote November 14 on X.

Jacobs has appeared in just three games for the Packers in 2026. He spent the first six games on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, then returned to start three consecutive games before breaking his finger in Week 9’s win over the New England Patriots.

Jacobs has averaged a career-low 2.2 yards on 36 total carries this season.

Kaleb Johnson Remains Packers’ RB1 With Josh Jacobs Out

Getty Kaleb Johnson is currently the Packers’ No. 1 running back.

The Packers have not officially ruled out Jacobs from Week 12’s first game after the bye. But assuming he isn’t ready to return by then, Kaleb Johnson — their preseason trade acquisition — figures to remain Green Bay’s top running back for the short-term future.

The Packers traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Johnson just before the 53-man roster cutdown in August, adding a young back with high upside to the equation to bridge the gap alongside MarShawn Lloyd.

In recent weeks, though, Lloyd has fallen out of favor with the Packers, leaving Johnson to pick up the slack as the No. 2 behind Jacobs — and as the starter while Jacobs is out.

Johnson led the Packers in carries in each of their two games before the bye week and averaged more than four yards per carry in both contests. Chances are good that he will stay the lead back in Week 12 if Jacobs is still nursing his surgically repaired finger.