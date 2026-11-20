Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has arguably played his best NFL season to date this fall. It appears fans have noticed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update from Fanatics on the top-selling NFL jerseys this season. Love’s jersey came in ranked inside the top 5 at No. 4.

Among quarterbacks, Love sat third on the list behind only Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

After 10 weeks, Love leads the NFL with 2,838 passing yards. The Packers quarterback has also completed 63% of his passes while averaging 7.7 yards per attempt.

He has thrown 20 touchdowns versus seven interceptions as well. With four more passing scores, Love will have passed his total from last year.

Love also has the Packers sitting at 6-4 and competing for an NFC playoff spot.

Packers’ Jordan Love Among Top 4 Selling NFL Jerseys This Season

It’s possible Love could have been even higher on the list a week ago. At least before Week 10, there was a lot more buzz around the Packers and Love potentially being an MVP candidate.

Love could certainly still compete for the award during the second half of the season. But on Sunday, he suffered a second loss to the Minnesota Vikings this fall. Love and the Packers now face an uphill battle to the NFC North title and perhaps even a wild card spot.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams both won Sunday to improve to 6-4. That will make Green Bay’s showdown with Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 25 very critical.

Still, Love’s put together a strong first 10 games this season. With him doing that while playing for one of the league’s most popular teams, it makes a lot of sense Love’s jersey is ranked among the most popular.