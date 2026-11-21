The Green Bay Packers have a game in mind for Micah Parsons’ return.

Matt LaFleur needs to see enough in practice to put him on the field.

The head coach laid out that condition ahead of Green Bay’s Nov. 25 visit to the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons has yet to play this season as he works back from knee surgery.

“LaFleur said how Micah Parsons performs in practice this week will dictate whether he plays Wednesday night,” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported Nov. 21.

That means the four-time All-Pro’s season debut isn’t confirmed with the Thanksgiving Eve matchup approaching. The next few practices will help make a decision Green Bay has spent weeks preparing to make.

Matt LaFleur Keeps Micah Parsons’ Return Tied to Practice

LaFleur’s latest update follows a similar message earlier in the week. He wanted Parsons back against Los Angeles, but stopped short of promising it.

“There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitely say that he’s a go,” LaFleur said Nov. 16.

The Packers opened Parsons’ 21-day practice window Nov. 4. That put the Rams game on the final day of the window, according to the team’s account of his first practice.

Green Bay must activate him to the 53-man roster before he can play. His work on the practice field gives the coaches a chance to judge his readiness before taking that step.

The timeline fits what LaFleur outlined at the start of November. He expected the process to take closer to the full 21 days, with Parsons’ response to the workload guiding the plan.

Saturday’s update keeps that approach in place. The target is Wednesday, and the decision still depends on what Parsons shows the staff.

Packers Could Ease Micah Parsons Back Into Game Action

Parsons has cautioned against expecting his old workload ASAP.

His recovery involved ACL reconstruction and a full meniscus repair. When he returned to practice November 4, he spoke plainly about the conditioning he needed.

“Am I going to go out there and play 50, 60 snaps how I was doing before? Absolutely not,” Parsons said, per Packers.com.

He explained that his body and knee needed time to handle that volume. He had missed training camp and expected to build toward a larger role through game action.

So, his practice performance is certainly relevant past a simple yes-or-no decision. Assuming he gets clearance, Green Bay will need to determine how much work he can handle.

The Packers are currently at 6-4, the same record as the Rams. They head to Los Angeles following a 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay allowed eight sacks and committed four turnovers in that defeat. Parsons’ return would give the defense help, while the offense has its own repairs to make.

Right now, LaFleur has left his star pass rusher a clear way back.