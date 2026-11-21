The Green Bay Packers are returning to practice on Saturday for their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that a lot of their players took some extra time off and might be able to return from injury and play. However, that does not include running back Josh Jacobs.

LaFleur said that while it is early in the week, they are not anticipating Jacobs playing this week.

“I’m not anticipating that, but we’ll see how he progresses as well,” said LaFleur. “But he would definitely have to prove the function in order to play.”

It does not sound like Jacobs is going to practice, and without that, the team is going to turn to their depth.

Green Bay Packers Are Not Expecting Josh Jacobs Healthy in Week 12

The team also released Pierre Strong, although he cleared waivers and is expected to return to the practice squad soon. Still, with Jacobs and Strong out of the picture, the Packers only have three healthy running backs on their active roster.

It is the same three backs that split the workload last week. For the most part, the team leaned on Kaleb Johnson for their early-down rushes. They would call on MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks for their passing-down snaps.

The issue is that the offense starts to get predictable when they deploy their personnel. The goal for the Packers in the bye week should be to use these three differently.

Jacobs Poor Season Continues

This continues a bad season for Jacobs. His production dropped from his first year in Green Bay to his second. It looked like they would release him next offseason if things did not go well. So far, they have not.

He was placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list due to a domestic dispute. Jacobs missed six games due to the dispute and proceedings. When he came back, he struggled for two games.

His touchdown celebration was subject to headlines, and he left his third game active with the team due to the finger injury. Jacobs missed last week, will sit through the bye, and Week 12 will mark the third week he is out.

There is a good chance he will have enough time to heal and will be back for their Week 13 game, which is a normally scheduled game. Still, that seems to be where the Packers focus is when it comes to Jacobs.