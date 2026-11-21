The Green Bay Packers have relied heavily on the defense this season amid offensive line woes that have impacted the team’s ability to run the football, but one of the best players in the team’s secondary may be amid his last run in green and gold.

Bill Huber of ON SI predicted on Friday, November 20 that starting cornerback Keisean Nixon is in his final season with the Packers.

Nixon, who will turn 30 in June, picked a fine time to play the best football of his career in terms of his work on defense. Nixon allowed seven touchdowns and was penalized 12 times last season. This season, he has allowed one touchdown and been penalized three times. While he’s on pace to allow a career-high 66 completions, according to Pro Football Focus, most of them have been short catches. The Packers typically don’t re-sign 30-year-olds, and that probably will remain true even though he’s as tough as a $2 steak, but he’s set himself up for a nice payday.

Keisean Nixon Developed From Special Teams Star Into High-Level Starter in Packers’ Secondary

Nixon has spent the past five years with the Packers after starting his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom he spent three years.

Now primarily a cornerback, Nixon earned All-Pro honors with the Packers as a kick returner in both 2022 and 2023. However, he developed into a starting cornerback for the franchise in 2024 and beyond, earning Pro Bowl honors as a defender in 2025.

Nixon is currently in the final season of a three-year deal worth $18 million total and has made just north of $25 million during his NFL career. He has tallied 317 combined tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, 40 pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and four sacks during his time in Green Bay.

Pro Football Network’s player impact score ranks Nixon as the 30th-best cornerback in 2026 among 108 players at the position who have seen enough snaps to qualify.

Packers Face Rams on Thanksgiving Eve in Critical Game for NFC Playoff Picture

The Packers are on a bye this week before returning to action against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25 in what is likely a must-win game.

Green Bay’s defense will be of paramount importance against the Rams after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week dropped the team’s playoff chances to 35 percent. Losing in L.A. will mean the Packers’ playoff odds fall to 23 percent after Week 11.

Los Angeles will not have wide receiver Puka Nacua at its disposal due to an MCL surgery this week, while star pass-catcher Davante Adams is also unlikely to play in the contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered several weeks ago.