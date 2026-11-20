The Green Bay Packers appear to be among a handful of teams in the NFC that do not like how casually the Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, potentially altering the course of the entire season by doing so.

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports reported on Thursday, November 19 that the “NFC playoff teams” have real gripes with how the Raiders operated ahead of the trade deadline

“As I’ve been talking to people this week within the NFL, everybody’s kind of mad at the Raiders, at least the NFC playoff teams, about the fact that they traded Kirk Cousins,” Pelissero told KFAN.

“But it made sense for Vegas to get a third-round pick, to get out from under $10 million, you pave the way for Fernando Mendoza to get his shot,” Pelissero continued. “It just so happened that the need lined up and it was a one buyer-one seller situation. And that may be, if the Vikings make a deep playoff run, that will be viewed as the pivotal moment in this entire season.”

Vikings Firmly Super Bowl Contenders After Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins for 3rd-Round Pick

Of course, it feels like sour grapes for any team to complain about one of its rivals aggressively pursuing a needed upgrade via the trade market in an effort to win.

However, it might be fair for Green Bay, or any other franchise, to criticize the Raiders for not taking a harder line with their return demands for Cousins given that trading him to Minnesota renders the Vikings legitimate Super Bowl contenders immediately.

Pelissero did not name the Packers, or any team, specifically as among the group of bothered franchises. However, Green Bay logically has more cause to be annoyed with the Raiders than anyone given how its game against Minnesota at Lambeau Field went last Sunday.

The Vikings already had one of the best, if not the best, defensive groups in the league and are also excellent on special teams. By sending Minnesota Cousins, Las Vegas reunited head coach Kevin O’Connell with the most successful quarterback he has ever had since taking the helm in Minneapolis five years ago.

Cousins’ competence elevates Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson back to an elite-caliber playmaker while complementing Minnesota’s other two phases, which have both proven excellent all year long.

Packers’ Odds of Making Playoffs Plummet After Loss to Vikings in Week 10

The result in Green Bay was a 20-point loss, which was also the Packers’ second defeat at the hands of the Vikings this season.

Green Bay dropped to 6-4 after winning five of six contests previously and now heads into the bye week in fourth place in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are all tied at 7-2.

The Packers return to action on November 25, one day prior to Thanksgiving, for a now critical matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota in Week 10 dropped the Packers’ playoff odds to 35 percent, according to Ken Ingalls. If Green Bay wins in Los Angeles, its odds of making the playoffs jump back up to 58 percent. However, a defeat will drop those odds to 23 percent with six games to play.