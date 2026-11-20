The Green Bay Packers are expected to get Micah Parsons back in Week 12, although the initial plan is going to be that he will be eased in on a snap count, according to James Palmer of Amazon Prime.

Still, Palmer noted that the impact of Parsons will be immediately felt by some of the best players on the defense.

“When Micah Parsons gets back on the field the Packers won’t change their (defense) all that much I’m told,” posted Palmer after his hit on the Prime pre-game show. “What will happen is that Lucas Van Ness won’t be chipped like he is now, or the slide of the OL won’t be going to Devonte Wyatt anymore.”

Even if he plays in a limited fashion, the improvements of Van Ness and Wyatt might be felt.

Green Bay Packers Expected to Get Micah Parsons Back Healthy in Week 12

The team has not officially cleared Parsons to play, but Palmer noted that the star rusher has hit all of the checks that the team has needed so far in practice.

“The expectation is he’s going to be activated off of PUP, and he’s going to play against the Rams for the first time this season on Wednesday night,” stated Palmer. \

Palmer noted that the team is going to practice early this week for their Wednesday game. They should know by Sunday or Monday what this status will be.

“Now, they’re on kind of a mini-bye right now,” noted Palmer on the different practice schedule and activation timeline. “They’re going to practice Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Those are the final hurdles he’s going to have to clear, but he went through a week of individuals, a week of team activities.”

Palmer made it clear they will not push him.

“He’s impressed on the field,” said Palmer. “Now, my understanding is he should be on a snap count for that game.”

Still, all signs are that Parsons is set to return.

Parsons Is Set to Return in Week 12

Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season, while the initial expectation was for him to come back around Week 6. He suffered a meniscus injury along with the ACL injury, so it delayed his progress.

The team was clear that it was not a setback, and they were just being cautious with him. They opened his practice window on November 4, so they have right up until game day to activate him.

The team has leaned on Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell to start in his place. Rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton and Brenton Cox as depth. Cox will likely be the one to lose the most snaps with Parsons out.