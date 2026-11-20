The Green Bay Packers had a chance to add help up front before the NFL trade deadline.

Several executives thought they would.

“A lot of execs thought Green Bay would add to the offensive line before the deadline,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino.ca relayed to Heavy Sports.

Then Jordan Love took eight sacks in a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on November 15.

La Canfora said those executives envisioned a tackle from the Miami Dolphins or an interior addition like Quenton Nelson, whom the Seattle Seahawks acquired from the Indianapolis Colts.

Packers’ Deadline Choice Looks Different After Vikings Loss

Green Bay had brought in veteran linemen Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton during the season.

It made no offensive line trade before the November 10 deadline.

Five days later, the Vikings hit Love 12 times and sacked him eight times, a career high. The Packers also committed four turnovers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the protection problems stretched across the line, though he also pointed to Minnesota’s pass rush, Green Bay’s execution and his own play calls.

Kevin Zeitler had been in line to make his first start for Green Bay at right guard. A triceps injury in practice kept him out, and Travis Glover started after missing two games with a knee injury.

Additionally, starting center Sean Rhyan remained sidelined with an ankle injury.

Those injuries sharpen the question La Canfora put forth.

The Packers expected their existing piece to carry them through the deadline.

But against Minnesota, they couldn’t keep Love upright.

Quenton Nelson Trade Came With Its Own Risk

Seattle sent Indianapolis a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for Nelson on October 27.

The eight-time Pro Bowler would have took aim at Green Bay’s interior needs, but his move also shows why a trade was no guaranteed fix.

Nelson played one game for the Seahawks before a knee injury required a minor procedure. As of November 16, Seattle had no firm date for his return to practice.

Miami, meanwhile, kept tackle Austin Jackson through the deadline.

The Packers now have to find an answer with the linemen on their roster.

LaFleur said he hoped Zeitler could play in the November 25 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Rhyan could return, too.

After what happened against Minnesota, their availability matters more than it did a week ago.