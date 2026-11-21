The Green Bay Packers have a protection problem.

Matt LaFleur knows their next opponent can make it worse.

Asked about the Los Angeles Rams defense, Green Bay’s head coach put forth a short description of the players awaiting his offense.

“They got some creatures up front,” LaFleur said, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on Nov. 21.

That assessment looms ahead of the November 25 matchup, as the Packers are coming off a loss that left Jordan Love under constant pressure. Now they encounter a defensive front finding its stride.

Matt LaFleur Sizes Up Rams’ Surging Pass Rush

The Rams have begun to show what Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald can do together.

According to the Rams’ official website, their Week 9 game marked the pair’s first appearance together for Los Angeles. Garrett returned from injured reserve and recorded three sacks against Washington.

Donald followed with his first sack since coming out of retirement against Arizona in Week 10.

The results have changed swiftly. Los Angeles recorded nine sacks over those two games, compared with 12 through its first eight contests.

The Rams have won four straight, too. Their defense gives Green Bay a bunch to work on during preparation.

There could be more help coming for Los Angeles as well. Defensive lineman Kobie Turner becomes eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 12, the team’s website noted.

As for the Packers, the task starts with keeping those rushers from controlling the game. Giving Love time will matter well before any downfield matchup can develop.

Packers Have Offensive Line Worries Before Week 12

Minnesota sacked Love eight times in a 30-10 victory on November 15. Green Bay committed four turnovers.

In his review of that loss, LaFleur described failures across the protection unit.

“There were multiple times where these guys are running up the field and we’re not getting hands on ’em,” he said.

LaFleur pointed to missed blocking help and defenders getting a jump on the snap count. He acknowledged that he should have shifted to quicker throws sooner.

Personnel is part of the concern.

Kevin Zeitler had been set to make his first Packers start against Minnesota before a triceps injury kept him out. Travis Glover started at right guard instead.

LaFleur expressed hope that Zeitler could start against the Rams and that center Sean Rhyan could return from his ankle injury

The problems didn’t just surface during one afternoon. As The Associated Press reported on Nov. 19, Green Bay used six starting offensive line combinations through 10 games. The Packers also ranked last in rushing yards per game at 67.0.

A steadier run game could help keep the offense out of obvious passing situations against Los Angeles.

So, there’s basically no margin for error against a front like this. Green Bay needs polished protection, sound blocking help and calls that let Love release the ball.

All things considered, LaFleur’s description, albeit brief in nature, stressed that the work required to block their powerful opponents will be notable.