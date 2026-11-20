The Green Bay Packers are 6-4 and heading into their bye week, which would normally put the team in great position for a playoff run down the back half of the season, but this hasn’t been a typical year in either the NFC North Division or the conference in general.

Green Bay is somehow in last place in the division, 1.5 games back of the other three teams — Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions — all of which are tied for first heading into Week 11.

The Packers’ loss to the Vikings dropped their playoff odds to just 35 percent, and Green Bay’s next game, which comes against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25, will determine whether the Packers’ chances at a fourth consecutive trip to the postseason spike to 58 percent or plummet to 23 percent.

That doesn’t necessarily render Green Bay’s return to the gridiron five days from now a must-win, but the path to the playoffs gets murky with a loss to the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve — not only because it will drop the Packers to 6-5 and take the division almost entirely out of play, but because the Rams are likely to prove prime competition for one of the last wildcard spots in the NFC and will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory.

However, the Packers appear to have caught a meaningful break ahead of their critical showdown in Southern California with regards to star Rams wide receiver Davante Adams.

Davante Adams Unlikely to Return Before Rams-Packers Matchup

Adams suffered a serious hamstring injury on October 18, which carried an initial diagnosis equating to an absence of 6-10 weeks.

The game against Green Bay represents essentially six weeks on the sideline for Adams. And while the Rams have been optimistic that the six-time Pro Bowler will return sooner than later within that projected timeframe, head coach Sean McVay indicated on Friday, November 20 that Adams probably won’t be back in time to play against the Packers.

“Don’t think he’s ready quite yet,” McVay said. “There is a possibility he’ll be ready the game after the Packers.”

Los Angeles will also be absent superstar wideout Puka Nacua, who had surgery to repair his MCL three days ago and could miss the remainder of the year because of it.

The NFL also just handed down a three-game suspension to Nacua for violating its personal conduct policy. So even if Nacua was healthy, he would not play against Green Bay next week.

Packers’ Micah Parsons on Track to Return Against Rams

On the other side of the injury coin, the Packers remain hopeful that pass-rusher Micah Parsons will return to action for the first time since tearing his ACL in mid-December of 2025.

Parsons has been ramping up in practice for weeks, though the team has not yet confirmed whether he will actually play, or how much he will play, against the Rams.

Green Bay’s biggest concern should probably be how the offensive line will hold up against a staunch Rams’ defensive front — particularly after the Packers mustered just 56 rushing yards against the Vikings last week while also surrendering 12 QB hits, eight sacks and four turnovers in a 20-point home loss.

But if the Green Bay offense struggles again in L.A., which it very well might, then clamping down defensively could prove the only path to victory. And if that is the case, having Parsons on the field will be paramount to the Packers remaining viable in all of the relevant NFC playoff races.