The Green Bay Packers have been without starting center Sean Rhyan for the past three weeks. While they are still early in their preparation for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that Rhyan would return to practice and the thought is that he is going to play this week.

“He will be out there limited,” said LaFleur before practice on Saturday.

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Rhyan has not practiced in any capacity since his injury. So, this is already a step in the positive direction.

Green Bay Packers Expect Sean Rhyan Back in Week 12

LaFleur was asked about how important the addition would be. He did not try to demean John Williams, who is technically their third option at center. However, he made it clear that it will be a huge piece in stabilizing the offensive line.

“I mean, he’s a guy that’s played a lot of ball, so— and that’s not to take anything away from the job John’s done,” LaFleur stated in acknowledgment that Williams would likely head to the bench. “I think he’s done a really, really admirable job going in there, having never really played it before, and done a pretty good job. But I mean, there’s a reason he’s a starter. So— and there’s a reason we brought him back, because he’s played good ball for us, and I think that could help.”

Williams was playing tackle throughout most of training camp. To be fair. Rhyan was a right guard around this time last season. Still, Rhyan spent the offseason transitioning to center. Getting a starter back at center and taking Williams out of the lineup is a significant change for the Packers.

Packers Offensive Line Could Stabilize After the Bye Week

The Packers took the bye week to get healthy and saw both Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler back in practice this week. If healthy, Zeitler is expected to start at right guard. Green Bay elected to play Laken Tomlinson over Aaron Banks at left guard because they thought he would be a better option.

Jordan Morgan has been at left tackle all season, and Anthony Belton has been at right tackle since Week 2. The interior has been a mess all season. Now, the team could finish the year with Tomlinson, Zeitler, and Rhyan all healthy and playing their best.

It will be interesting to see how his practice reports trend through the week. The Packers will see how his ankle responds before determining his status this week. They play Wednesday.