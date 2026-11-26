It’s not often that Nebraska’s volleyball program can do something it has never done before. The Cornhuskers are a legendary team that has won just about everything there is to win.

But the Big Ten did something new this year — for the first time, they’re holding a conference tournament. And it’s only fitting that the conference tourney champs are exactly the team you’d expect.

Nebraska got a double-bye, then had to play three matches in four days to be Big Ten champs.

This Nebraska team? No problem whatsoever. They’re still undefeated on the season, and they’re the inaugural Big Ten tourney champs.

Harper Murray played a big part, but as usual, this was an all-around show by the best team in the country.

Harper Murray Stats

Murray, Nebraska’s superstar outside hitter who is one of the most well-known college volleyball players in recent memory, was dominant at the net in this match.

She totaled 18 kills, one of two Nebraska players in double digits.

Murray started the match slow, notching just two kills in the first set.

She then went for eight kills in the second set and eight more kills in the third set. Murray hit .548 with 18 kills and just one error on 31 attacks. She served a pair of aces, too.

Nebraska won 25-21, 25-10, 25-21.

Andi Jackson Stats

The star middle blocker Andi Jackson had an absurd night of her own — she hit .867, with 13 kills on 15 attacking attempts.

Jackson added seven block assists and one solo block.

What’s Next?

After claiming the first-ever Big Ten volleyball tournament title, Nebraska turns to something more familiar: the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll head into the bracket as the favorite to win the national title.

The Cornhuskers have won five national championships in their history, and this team led by stud seniors Murray, Jackson and setter Bergen Reilly is ready to chase number six.

With the way they’re playing right now, it’d be hard to bet against them.