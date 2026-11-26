Taylor Swift’s famous friends may now think twice about working with Vanity Fair after its critical profile of the pop superstar, according to a new report by a leading entertainment industry insider.

Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts are two names mentioned in the report, by insider Rob Shuter. Neither star has publicly announced a boycott of the magazine.

“This isn’t necessarily about everyone rushing to defend Taylor. It’s about how it would look,” one source said, as quoted by Shuter in his Naughty But Nice newsletter. “Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and the other celebrities who celebrated at her wedding would have a hard time posing for a Vanity Fair cover now without looking disloyal. Nobody wants to be seen betraying someone they just celebrated alongside.”

A second insider told Shuter that stars “don’t necessarily want to get involved in Taylor’s fight, but they also don’t want to look like hypocrites.”

Pitt, for one, has fond memories of Swift marrying Travis Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

“Let me tell you, that was such an amazing night,” the actor said in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight.

What Vanity Fair’s Taylor Swift Story Said

May Jeong’s “The Mastermind,” published Monday, draws on more than 100 interviews but never prints Swift’s name. She’s simply referred to as “The Star.” Her husband, Travis Kelce, is “Redwood.” Swift has not commented on the article.

One music executive calls her “punitive,” and the story casts her as a “combination of victim and victimizer,” as quoted by the New York Daily News.

Jeong also revisits Swift’s school days. Former music teacher Sharon Luyben disputed the singer’s account of classmates abandoning her at lunch, saying seats were assigned. But Luyben later told TMZ, “All I said were positive things,” saying her praise never made the story.

The wedding didn’t escape, either. “Love may be free, but the performance of it is not,” Jeong wrote in the Vanity Fair profile.

Blowback came fast. Variety critic Chris Willman dismissed it as “snark masquerading as reportage” and a “hit piece,” questioning how few sources it actually quotes. British broadcaster Piers Morgan weighed in, too.

“This may be the bitchiest, nastiest hatchet job I’ve ever read in a supposedly elite magazine,” Morgan wrote Tuesday on social media. “From my personal experience and knowledge of @taylorswift13 she is a hard-working, talented, generous and surprisingly down-to-earth woman given her superstardom.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Reactions to Vanity Fair

Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented publicly. Sources, however, have been talking to Page Six.

“At the end of the day, she’s proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media,” a Swift source said, as quoted in a SheKnows report.

“Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back,” a second insider said. “He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him.”

That source added that Kelce is “incredibly proud of her,” and an outsider’s take on Swift won’t change how he sees her.

There’s some history here, too. Months before the story ran, Condé Nast, which owns Vanity Fair and Vogue, sought the first wedding photos. But Swift reportedly turned the company down, according to Page Six.

Whether Hollywood’s biggest names actually shut their doors on Vanity Fair remains to be seen.