The Los Angeles Rams lost safety Kamren Kinchens in the second quarter of their Thanksgiving Eve game against the Green Bay Packers, not to injury, but to an ejection. Moreover, the NFL is likely to go after Kinchens financially, and some are calling for more.

During the second quarter, on a fourth-and-1 play from the Rams 30-yard line, Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s pass to wide receiver Christian Watson fell incomplete.

However, officials flagged Kinchens for an illegal hit on a defenseless player.

Additionally, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s director of football operations, weighed in and made the decision to eject Kinchens from the contest. Now, the fourth-year safety can only wait for what comes next from the NFL.

Fans immediately took to social media, calling Kinchens a “dirty” player–or referring to the hit as such–and suggesting the NFL should suspend him. Some even took it a step further, calling for season-long discipline and for the Rams to cut ties with the safety.

Watson, who had reentered the game following an earlier hip issue, was ruled out at halftime with a concussion.

That could impact the NFL’s decision on whether further discipline is warranted, and how much.

Kamren Kinchens Facing More Punishment After Ejection From Rams Game

Others defended Kinchens, noting that it might not have even been worth a flag, let alone an ejection. The decision was not made solely by the officials on the ground, though, which is an important note.

“I spoke with Wald Anderson in New York, and he said the defender leaves his feet, he launches and makes forcible contact to the head and neck area–using his helmet–to the opponent,” Netflix’s Terry McAulay said during the broadcast. “But the final decision-maker is the executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, and he determined this was flagrant and that No. 5 should be disqualified.”

Per the NFL, fines for launching can reach $23,882 for a first-time offense and $47,762 thereafter.

This is Kinchens’ first such offense.

At the very least, it was a hit on a defenseless player under the current league rules. Fines for those can reach $17,911 for first-time offenses and as much as $23,882 for second offenses and beyond. But again, that is not what the initial ruling was.

Either way, Kinchens is looking at his first strike toward an automatic one-game suspension. If he picks up two more of the same kind, that will trigger the decision.

If fined, he can get his money back by avoiding further incidents, but his strike will carry over.

The Rams were fortunate that an offsetting offensive pass interference call by Packers receiver Matthew Golden offset Kinchens’ infraction. He may not be as lucky when the NFL makes its final determination about the play.