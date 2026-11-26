The Green Bay Packers got a worrying scare when Christian Watson stayed down after a late hit from Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kitchens, who himself was ultimately ejected from the game after the play.

Players and medical staff crowded round the fifth year wideout after the head-to-head contact, before Watson was able to walk off of his own accord without the need of a stretcher, a major relief for both the team and the fanbase.

Reporting a few minutes after the hit as the game was about to head into half time, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Watson was being evaluated for a concussion.

#Packers WR Christian Watson is being evaluated for a concussion. https://t.co/1DtCN0BvZ9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2026

Christian Watson Being Evaluated For Concussion

“Packers WR Christian Watson is being evaluated for a concussion.” Rapoport posted on X.

The notoriously injury-prone wide receiver; who has managed to participate in the first 11 games of the season in 2026; also suffered a thigh injury earlier in the game, but was able to return soon after.

It is not currently known whether Watson will be able to come back at some point during the second half; the results of the concussion evaluation will no doubt have a strong impact on whether that answer is “yes”.