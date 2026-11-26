The Toronto Maple Leafs may view Simon Edvinsson as the ideal solution to their defensive needs.

Frankly, it’s easy to understand why.

Edvinsson is young, plays a premium position, and possesses the size and mobility that every contender covets. If the Detroit Red Wings ever make him available, there will be no shortage of teams willing to enter the bidding.

That’s exactly why the Maple Leafs cannot afford to make him their only plan.

The reality is that acquiring Edvinsson was never going to be easy. The Maple Leafs just don’t have the sort of trade capital that the Red Wings would be looking for to make Toronto the winning bidder.

And that situation leaves Toronto in a difficult spot.

The organization still needs help on the blue line regardless of whether Edvinsson ultimately becomes available. If the Leafs spend too much time focusing on one target, they risk tipping their hand more than they would like.

That’s why having a backup plan may be just as important as pursuing Edvinsson himself.

Maple Leafs Cannot Bet Everything on One Trade

There is a temptation to believe that one massive trade can turn the Maple Leafs’ fortunes around.

Unfortunately, Simon Edvinsson is not going to become a savior for Toronto.

While there is no question that he can improve things for the organization, he won’t automatically make the Leafs a Stanley Cup contender. Edvinsson can be one part of a broader strategy for the Maple Leafs.

That’s the realization that about another dozen clubs have come to, as well. They see Simon Edvinsson as a great piece to have in their organization. And that’s why the asking price is likely high.

That possibility should force Toronto to keep its options open.

The biggest issue here would be to think that paying up to get Edvinsson will magically solve numerous issues. Yes, getting the 23-year-old defenseman will help, but it would only be a start.

The Maple Leafs cannot allow themselves to fall into that trap.

If management believes the blue line requires reinforcements, it should be simultaneously exploring multiple solutions rather than putting all of its attention toward one difficult trade.

There Will Be Other Blueliners Available

The good news for Toronto is that Edvinsson is unlikely to be the only defenseman available.

Every trade season produces unexpected names.

Some players become cap casualties. Others suddenly emerge because their teams fall out of contention. A few become available simply because organizations decide they need to make changes.

That reality should work in the Maple Leafs’ favor.

While Edvinsson may represent the ideal fit, he is not the only fish in the sea. The problem is the perceived need to do something right now to “fix” the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s ultimate goal is not necessarily acquiring Simon Edvinsson. The goal is improving the defense corps enough to preclude the seemingly inevitable destiny that is a rebuild.

Those are two different aims.

If another defenseman can help accomplish that second goal, the Leafs need to be prepared to pivot quickly.

The pursuit of Edvinsson makes plenty of sense. His age, skill set, and long-term upside make him one of the most attractive targets potentially available.

The Maple Leafs can certainly continue pursuing Simon Edvinsson. But if they want to maximize their chances of upgrading the roster, they would be wise to see what else is out there.

Just about every team that pursued Edvinsson will pivot almost immediately. That’s why the Maple Leafs would do well to get a head start on everyone else, in case things don’t go their way.